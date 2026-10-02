Lewis Hamilton warned over Bahrain GP incident as Ferrari hit with fine

Lewis Hamilton learns his fate after a stewards investigation into an accident during Bahrain Grand Prix practice.

Lewis Hamilton impeded Gabriel Bortoleto in FP2
Lewis Hamilton impeded Gabriel Bortoleto in FP2

Lewis Hamilton has received a warning and Ferrari has been fined €10,000 (£8,500) for impeding Gabriel Bortoleto during second practice at Formula 1’s Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia. 

Seven-time world champion Hamilton was found to have “unnecessarily impeded” Bortoleto under braking at Turn 9 at Sepang in the second hour of practice running on Friday, forcing the Audi driver to take evasive action. 

Hamilton claimed he could not see properly out of his right mirror and the stewards revealed that damage to the mirror was one of the mitigating factors they took into consideration, along with Bortoleto not being on a push lap at the time the incident occurred. 

The stewards deemed Ferrari “failed to provide its driver with appropriate information in circumstances where it knew that his ability to observe approaching traffic was materially impaired by the damaged mirror” and subsequently issued the team with a fine. 

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

“HAM was travelling slowly approaching Turn 9 at approximately 80-85 km/h when BOR, who was on an out lap and not on a push lap, approached from behind at approximately 240 km/h, resulting in a closing speed of approximately 155-160 km/h,” the stewards noted. 

"HAM moved from the middle of the track towards the racing line, at the end of the straight causing BOR to brake and take evasive action.

“The Stewards accept that HAM's right-hand mirror was damaged, as confirmed by photographic and video evidence, and that he had received no radio warning from the team. Both team representatives stated that such warnings are not normally issued where the approaching car is not on a push lap. BOR also confirmed that he remained in control of the situation.

“Nevertheless, the Stewards considered that HAM unnecessarily impeded the significantly faster approaching car by moving onto the racing line at slow speed. The fact that BOR was not on a push lap does not alter that conclusion.

“The Stewards also considered whether the incident should be regarded as dangerous impeding. In particular, they considered the high closing speed as well as the fact that a driver, who is aware that one of his mirrors is damaged, should exercise additional care before moving onto the racing line. However, BOR remained in control and was able to avoid HAM.

Hamilton's visibility was impacted by a damaged mirror
Hamilton's visibility was impacted by a damaged mirror

“The Stewards considered the damaged mirror and the fact that BOR was not on a push lap as mitigating circumstances. These were balanced against the significant speed differential, HAM's movement onto the racing line and the resulting need for BOR to take evasive action.

“Taking all the above into account, the Stewards determine that the standard penalty for impeding during a Practice session, which is a Warning, is appropriate. 

“The Stewards also considered the responsibility of Scuderia Ferrari HP in relation to this incident.

“The Team was aware that HAM's right-hand mirror was damaged. As such, the Stewards determine that the Team should have provided appropriate radio warnings of significantly faster approaching cars, irrespective of whether those cars were on a push lap or not.

“The Stewards therefore determine that the Team failed to provide its driver with appropriate information in circumstances where it knew that his ability to observe approaching traffic was materially impaired by the damaged mirror and impose a fine of €10,000 on Scuderia Ferrari HP.”

Tags:

F1
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton warned over Bahrain GP incident as Ferrari hit with fine
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Leclerc fastest with Mercedes off the pace in Bahrain GP in Malaysia FP2
Charles Leclerc set the pace in second practice
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton under investigation over incident during practice again
Lewis Hamilton faces a stewards' investigation
F1 News
Fred Vasseur issues "huge mistake" warning amid Ferrari speculation
Fred Vasseur has been under pressure as Ferrari team principal
F1 News
Max Verstappen sets the early pace in F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Charles Leclerc reveals drastic measures to avoid “silly” Fred Vasseur rumours
Charles Leclerc switched off his social media in response to the rumours
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton launches passionate Fred Vasseur defence but wants Ferrari leadership changes
Lewis Hamilton is standing by Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur

Latest News

F1 News
The biggest challenge facing F1 teams at Bahrain GP in Malaysia
2m ago
Hamilton's visibility was impacted by a damaged mirror
F1 News
Valtteri Bottas clarifies stance as Italian tax police target F1 drivers
43m ago
Valtteri Bottas has spoken out about a tax issue that could affect F1 drivers
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton warned over Bahrain GP incident as Ferrari hit with fine
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton impeded Gabriel Bortoleto in FP2
F1 News
Jacques Villeneuve on under-fire Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur: “That's the price to pay”
1h ago
Speculation has surrounding Fred Vasseur's position as Ferrari team principal
F1 News
George Russell gives first verdict on Mercedes’ big F1 upgrade
3h ago
Mercedes has brought a major car upgrade to the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Max Verstappen explains unusual tyre strategy in Bahrain GP practice
3h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Williams boss claims F1 has "failed" in two areas amid 'cost cap trap'
3h ago
James Vowles
F1 News
Martin Brundle reveals what Christian Horner told him about Ferrari rumours
3h ago
Martin Brundle and Christian Horner on the grid at the British Grand Prix
F1 News
Leclerc fastest with Mercedes off the pace in Bahrain GP in Malaysia FP2
4h ago
Charles Leclerc set the pace in second practice
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton under investigation over incident during practice again
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton faces a stewards' investigation