Lewis Hamilton warned over Bahrain GP incident as Ferrari hit with fine

Lewis Hamilton has received a warning and Ferrari has been fined €10,000 (£8,500) for impeding Gabriel Bortoleto during second practice at Formula 1’s Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton was found to have “unnecessarily impeded” Bortoleto under braking at Turn 9 at Sepang in the second hour of practice running on Friday, forcing the Audi driver to take evasive action.

Hamilton claimed he could not see properly out of his right mirror and the stewards revealed that damage to the mirror was one of the mitigating factors they took into consideration, along with Bortoleto not being on a push lap at the time the incident occurred.

The stewards deemed Ferrari “failed to provide its driver with appropriate information in circumstances where it knew that his ability to observe approaching traffic was materially impaired by the damaged mirror” and subsequently issued the team with a fine.

Show X Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

“HAM was travelling slowly approaching Turn 9 at approximately 80-85 km/h when BOR, who was on an out lap and not on a push lap, approached from behind at approximately 240 km/h, resulting in a closing speed of approximately 155-160 km/h,” the stewards noted.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"HAM moved from the middle of the track towards the racing line, at the end of the straight causing BOR to brake and take evasive action.

“The Stewards accept that HAM's right-hand mirror was damaged, as confirmed by photographic and video evidence, and that he had received no radio warning from the team. Both team representatives stated that such warnings are not normally issued where the approaching car is not on a push lap. BOR also confirmed that he remained in control of the situation.

“Nevertheless, the Stewards considered that HAM unnecessarily impeded the significantly faster approaching car by moving onto the racing line at slow speed. The fact that BOR was not on a push lap does not alter that conclusion.

“The Stewards also considered whether the incident should be regarded as dangerous impeding. In particular, they considered the high closing speed as well as the fact that a driver, who is aware that one of his mirrors is damaged, should exercise additional care before moving onto the racing line. However, BOR remained in control and was able to avoid HAM.

Hamilton's visibility was impacted by a damaged mirror

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“The Stewards considered the damaged mirror and the fact that BOR was not on a push lap as mitigating circumstances. These were balanced against the significant speed differential, HAM's movement onto the racing line and the resulting need for BOR to take evasive action.

“Taking all the above into account, the Stewards determine that the standard penalty for impeding during a Practice session, which is a Warning, is appropriate.

“The Stewards also considered the responsibility of Scuderia Ferrari HP in relation to this incident.

“The Team was aware that HAM's right-hand mirror was damaged. As such, the Stewards determine that the Team should have provided appropriate radio warnings of significantly faster approaching cars, irrespective of whether those cars were on a push lap or not.

“The Stewards therefore determine that the Team failed to provide its driver with appropriate information in circumstances where it knew that his ability to observe approaching traffic was materially impaired by the damaged mirror and impose a fine of €10,000 on Scuderia Ferrari HP.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT