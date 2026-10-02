Mercedes’ ‘ominous’ major F1 car upgrade at Bahrain GP explained

Mercedes has brought a raft of upgrades to its 2026 F1 car at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Mercedes has brought a major upgrade to the Bahrain Grand Prix
Mercedes has brought a major upgrade to the Bahrain Grand Prix

Mercedes has revealed its long-awaited major Formula 1 car upgrade at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia. 

Not resting on its laurels, Mercedes is pressing ahead to further improve its W17 challenger, which has proved to be the car to beat so far in 2026, despite facing challenges from Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull. 

It is the first significant upgrade package the current F1 championship leaders have introduced since the Canadian Grand Prix way back in late May. 

In total, Mercedes has submitted seven changes to its car, including major revisions to the floor and rear suspension. 

Mercedes' upgraded W17 challenger
Mercedes' upgraded W17 challenger

Aside from the front and rear wings, all the body surfaces have been updated to generate more downforce and load. This includes the rear half of the sidepod bodywork, which has also been revised. 

“A very ominous looking set of upgrades for this Mercedes car,” Bernie Collins said during Sky Sports F1’s coverage at Sepang. 

“It’s all starting in this front of floor area, the front floor fences have been changed, as has the entire floor body, the side of the floor and it’s all about leading airflow to the rear duct area. 

“The sidepod also has more downwash in order to improve the flow to the rear suspension. Also upgraded fairings on that suspension as well and the back end of the floor. 

“All to do with trying to generate more downforce, more load, more efficiently in more of the working windows, so through more of the corner speeds. 

Mercedes has brought a total of seven updates
Mercedes has brought a total of seven updates

“So this Mercedes [is] really the one to beat this weekend, and one all of the teams will be keeping a very close eye on through these practice sessions to see how good these upgrades are and how strong the lap time looks.”

Speaking before the track action began in Malaysia, George Russell said: "We think it's a good step, purely because it's been so long since we last brought an upgrade. 

"It's quite abnormal to have an upgrade back in May and then only again almost in October. So as an individual upgrade step, it's large, but in a normal season it's just sort of a normal trajectory where you would have expected from a May to an October upgrade package. 

"I'm hoping it's going to propel us back to the front on these types of circuits, which have been more challenging for us in the past six races.”

After winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last time out, Russell heads into the weekend 66 points behind Mercedes team-mate and championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli
George Russell
Mercedes’ ‘ominous’ major F1 car upgrade at Bahrain GP explained
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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