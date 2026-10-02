Flavio Briatore insists the 'past is the past' for Alpine after Baku blunder

Flavio Briatore has stated that Alpine will move on from the disappointing events at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Flavio Briatore
Flavio Briatore
© XPB Images

At the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Franco Colapinto made a costly mistake for Alpine as he took out his teammate Pierre Gasly, whilst Alpine is in the midst of a fight for fifth in the Constructors’ championship.

The Argentinian driver has been handed a five-place grid penalty for the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia this weekend, which will further impact Alpine’s chances in the

During the Team Principal Press Conference on Friday at the Sepang International Circuit, Flavio Briatore was asked about the incident between his drivers at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and whether any discussions had been held with his drivers.

“Whatever we do is internal to the team,” Briatore told the media.

Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto
Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto
© XPB Images

“Sure, I was very disappointed when it happened in Baku, but it's another race. Everybody forgets, you know.

“We need to keep looking always for the future, and the past is the past, and nothing can be done.

“I was upset, yes, like I believe everybody in the team was, including Franco, for the mistake he made. But this is the past.

“We need to go ahead and think about the future, talking about the race today, the qualifying tomorrow, and the race on Sunday. And every race is a different scenario.

“Last weekend was not nice for us at all, and we are fighting for the fifth position with Racing Bulls. We give away a lot of points.

Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
© XPB Images

“After that, it's finito. What can we do? Whatever we've done, it's impossible to come back.”

After a later question, Briatore returned to his thoughts on the incidents that took place at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and questioned the decision not to penalise Racing Bulls.

His queries came after Arvid Lindblad collided with his teammate, Liam Lawson, last time out in a similar fashion to Colapinto and Gasly’s collision.

However, the F1 rookie managed to escape a penalty, a decision that Briatore still does not understand a week after the incident.

Briatore stated, “Coming back to Baku, something I really, really don't understand is this: we were penalised, and we deserve to be penalised.

Pierre Gasly
Pierre Gasly
© XPB Images

“I don't understand why Racing Bull was not penalised, because Lindblad had done exactly the same to Lawson.

“Why were we penalised and Lindblad was not penalised?”
 

Tags:

F1
Franco Colapinto
Alpine

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