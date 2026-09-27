Alpine issues statement as Lando Norris targeted by online abuse after Franco Colapinto remarks

Alpine has issued a statement condemning online abuse after Lando Norris was targeted for calling for Franco Colapinto to be banned from Formula 1 following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Reigning world champion Norris claimed Colapinto deserved a race ban after the Alpine driver triggered a three-car collision in Saturday’s eventful race in Baku that wiped out himself, team-mate Pierre Gasly and McLaren’s Norris.

Norris was subjected to a torrent of online abuse following his remarks, with his social media channels bombarded by comments, largely from Argentinian fans of Colapinto.

“As a team, we feel it’s necessary to speak out once more about the hate and abuse online following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix,” Alpine said in a team statement responding to the abuse.

Franco Colapinto wipes out Pierre Gasly and Lando Norris in Baku © XPB Images

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“Not only aimed at one of our own drivers, but also members of the Formula One community, including media, and to our racing counterparts who we respect, admire, and revel competing against in the pinnacle of motorsport.

“Mistakes happen when racing at the limit and no matter the result or outcome, nobody should be subject to hateful or abusive comments.

“Condemning abuse on social media is not aimed at any one fan base or the supporters of one team or driver, this is universal and should be called out and recognised to all fans of the sport.

“As we have said in previous instances, we strongly condemn the reaction of some fans online and stand in solidarity with Formula One, the FIA, and other teams in wanting to stamp it out. It has become a regular occurrence in recent races and cannot be condoned.

“We know as a proud participant and stakeholder in the sport, we hold a responsibility to speak out and also help support in finding a solution.

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Lando Norris was also taken out in the melee

“We will continue to work closely with the championship promoter and rights-holder, and the governing body to discuss ways in which to tackle online abuse and encourage healthy sporting rivalry, which Formula One is renowned for and what makes it so special.”

Alpine executive Flavio Briatore previously threatened an Argentinian media blackout for Colapinto following online abuse from his fans directed at team-mate Gasly.

Colapinto accepted full responsibility for the incident and apologised to Alpine, Norris and Gasly. He will serve a five-place grid penalty at the next race.