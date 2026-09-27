Alpine issues statement as Lando Norris targeted by online abuse after Franco Colapinto remarks

Alpine has condemned online abuse after Lando Norris was targeted by trolls for calling for Franco Colapinto to be banned.

Lando Norris was bombarded with abuse on social media
Lando Norris was bombarded with abuse on social media

Alpine has issued a statement condemning online abuse after Lando Norris was targeted for calling for Franco Colapinto to be banned from Formula 1 following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. 

Reigning world champion Norris claimed Colapinto deserved a race ban after the Alpine driver triggered a three-car collision in Saturday’s eventful race in Baku that wiped out himself, team-mate Pierre Gasly and McLaren’s Norris. 

Norris was subjected to a torrent of online abuse following his remarks, with his social media channels bombarded by comments, largely from Argentinian fans of Colapinto. 

“As a team, we feel it’s necessary to speak out once more about the hate and abuse online following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix,” Alpine said in a team statement responding to the abuse. 

Franco Colapinto wipes out Pierre Gasly and Lando Norris in Baku
Franco Colapinto wipes out Pierre Gasly and Lando Norris in Baku
© XPB Images

“Not only aimed at one of our own drivers, but also members of the Formula One community, including media, and to our racing counterparts who we respect, admire, and revel competing against in the pinnacle of motorsport. 

“Mistakes happen when racing at the limit and no matter the result or outcome, nobody should be subject to hateful or abusive comments. 

“Condemning abuse on social media is not aimed at any one fan base or the supporters of one team or driver, this is universal and should be called out and recognised to all fans of the sport. 

“As we have said in previous instances, we strongly condemn the reaction of some fans online and stand in solidarity with Formula One, the FIA, and other teams in wanting to stamp it out. It has become a regular occurrence in recent races and cannot be condoned. 

“We know as a proud participant and stakeholder in the sport, we hold a responsibility to speak out and also help support in finding a solution. 

Lando Norris was also taken out in the melee
Lando Norris was also taken out in the melee

“We will continue to work closely with the championship promoter and rights-holder, and the governing body to discuss ways in which to tackle online abuse and encourage healthy sporting rivalry, which Formula One is renowned for and what makes it so special.”

Alpine executive Flavio Briatore previously threatened an Argentinian media blackout for Colapinto following online abuse from his fans directed at team-mate Gasly. 

Colapinto accepted full responsibility for the incident and apologised to Alpine, Norris and Gasly. He will serve a five-place grid penalty at the next race. 

Tags:

F1
Alpine
Franco Colapinto
Lando Norris
Alpine issues statement as Lando Norris targeted by online abuse after Franco Colapinto remarks
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Flavio Briatore warns Franco Colapinto of consequences for Baku blunder
Alpine chief Flavio Briatore has ripped into Franco Colapinto
F1 News
Franco Colapinto has Azerbaijan GP penalty changed after controversial crash
Franco Colapinto has a five place grid drop
F1 News
Max Verstappen leads defence of Franco Colapinto after "harsh" race ban demand
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, 2026 Azerbaijan GP
F1 News
Franco Colapinto reacts to Lando Norris’ call for him to be banned by F1
An out of control Colapinto wiped out Alpine team-mate Gasly
F1 News
Lando Norris wants ban for 'driver that shouldn't be in F1' Franco Colapinto
Lando Norris, McLaren Racing, 2026 Azerbaijan GP
F1 Race Report
George Russell resists Max Verstappen to win dramatic Azerbaijan GP
George Russell celebrates his third win of the season

Latest News

F1 News
Lance Stroll involved in tense exchange with marshal at Azerbaijan GP
3m ago
Lance Stroll had endured another miserable race in Baku
F1 News
Alpine condemns abuse as Norris targeted after Colapinto remarks
1h ago
Lando Norris was bombarded with abuse on social media
F1 News
Leclerc gives too much away about Ferrari engine in awkward interview
1h ago
Charles Leclerc may have said too much about Ferrari's engine
F1 News
Why the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix is being held in Malaysia
2h ago
Malaysia is making a surprise return to the F1 calendar
F1 News
Lawson shock as team-mate escapes penalty: "I don't understand"
2h ago
Liam Lawson was left with a hole in the side of his car

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Why FIA didn’t deploy safety car in Baku despite late Bottas crash
2h ago
Valtteri Bottas crashed out on the last lap in Baku
F1 News
Norris called a hypocrite by Argentinian politician after Colapinto comments
3h ago
Lando Norris has been targeted by an Argentinian politician
F1 News
Could Alpine bench Colapinto for Malaysia and who could replace him?
4h ago
Franco Colapinto could be punished by Alpine
F1 News
Fred Vasseur 'asked 25 times a day' about Ferrari future as 'Christian Horner looks for a job’
20h ago
Vasseur on the Ferrari pit wall
F1 News
Flavio Briatore warns Franco Colapinto of consequences for Baku blunder
20h ago
Alpine chief Flavio Briatore has ripped into Franco Colapinto