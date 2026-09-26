Fred Vasseur 'asked 25 times a day' about Ferrari future as 'Christian Horner looks for a job’

Fred Vasseur gave a snappy response to Christian Horner Ferrari links on Saturday at the Azerbaijan GP

Fred Vasseur is fed up with questions about his Ferrari future
Fred Vasseur is fed up with questions about his Ferrari future
© XPB Images

Ferrari Formula 1 team boss gave a stern response to Christian Horner links to his job at the outfit, claiming that “25 times a day” he is asked about this topic.

Vasseur’s place within the team has been the topic of intense speculation for the last few months, as Ferrari’s strong early-season form has fallen away.

He had to rubbish a recent report claiming Lewis Hamilton was pushing for personnel changes amid ongoing tensions, while at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix Christian Horner links to Ferrari have dominated headlines.

Horner said in an interview with The Times that working for Ferrari is “the dream”.

Christian Horner has admitted Ferrari is "the dream"
Christian Horner has admitted Ferrari is "the dream"

“We are not working in perfect serenity”

Vasseur addressed this speculation head-on following Saturday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix when he spoke to the media, as reported by The Race.

“We are not working in perfect serenity,” he began when asked about the recent Horner talk.

“For me, firstly, but for everybody in the team. For the media, for 50% of the questions [to be] about this, I think it's a bit of a frustrating situation.

“We are fighting for P2 in the championship, and at the end of the day, we are all speaking a lot about this, and even for the guys in the garage, to discuss about this, it's the best discussion that we can have.

Fred Vasseur's position at Ferrari is in the spotlight again
Fred Vasseur's position at Ferrari is in the spotlight again

“But it is what it is; it's not in my hands.

“Mr Horner is looking for a job - that, everybody knows - everywhere.

“But what can I do? Just try to do my best to push the team, to raise them to be motivated, focus on what is better today.

“Each interview, 25 times a day, we are coming back to this.”

Vasseur cryptically added a final remark on the matter, noting, “It is like it is; we still have seven races to go, and I will push until the last corner”.

This comment came as he hailed being Ferrari team boss as “the best job in the world”.

Lewis Hamilton was asked earlier on Saturday at Baku if he still had faith in Vasseur as a team boss, simply replying with “yes” in response.

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Fred Vasseur 'asked 25 times a day' about Ferrari future as 'Christian Horner looks for a job’
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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