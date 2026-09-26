George Russell reveals issue that led to drag-race with Max Verstappen

George Russell says that he lost the use of his boost button on his Mercedes in a dramatic finish to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Russell ended a barren run without an F1 victory in Baku after holding off a late challenge from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who was denied a first win of the 2026 season by just 0.196 seconds in a thrilling drag-race to the finish line.

After the race, Russell revealed he had no boost to aid his defence against Verstappen and feared he would lose a deserved victory right at the end.

"The first half of the race felt pretty plain-sailing, getting the gap. The Safety Car restart with Max behind I thought 'this is not going to be easy' and he drove incredibly at the end of the race,” Russell said in parc ferme.

George Russell dominated the race in Baku

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"When the yellow flag came out [for Bottas crash] I lifted off the power and when I went back I had no turbo, so then I had no power and Max almost got me at the line. That would have been a real shame but all in all an incredible weekend.”

Russell added: "It's amazing to be back on the top step of the podium. I want to say a big thanks to the team for continuing to believe in me through the tough moments and helped me come through it.

"I'm really proud to have had this weekend.”

Mercedes deputy team principal Bradley Lord, who was standing in for the absent Toto Wolff in Baku, praised Russell for delivering under intense pressure.

“After the restart Max got a sniff and it’s like a shark with blood in the water and suddenly there he is,” Lord told Sky Sports F1.

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George Russell celebrates his third win of the season

“George could gain half a second every time in the middle sector and then the big bungee cord just pulled Max back in the slipstream. High, high pressure for George. One mistake and that would have been the win gone.

“He didn’t make any and even on the last lap, I think our blood pressure rocketed when we saw Valtteri in the wall and a double yellow. George said he lost boost and it looked like it might be lost at the very last, but fortunately it wasn’t. Two tenths, but two tenths is enough.”

It was a much-needed result for Russell after what has been a massively challenging season, and means the Briton has reduced his deficit to Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli to 66 points in the championship.

"I think it's just having more experience with this new driving style I've adopted and every race since then summer break I feel like I've gone from strength to strength,” Russell replied when asked what had changed to enable him to have such a performance. "I feel more like myself, so that's really great.”

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