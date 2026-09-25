F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Full qualifying results

Full qualifying results from the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

George Russell, Mercedes F1 team, 2026 Azerbaijan GP
George Russell, Mercedes F1 team, 2026 Azerbaijan GP
© XPB Images

George Russell has taken his first pole since Austria after dominating a dramatic qualifying for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. 

The Mercedes driver has been on from all weekend at Baku, topping both sessions on Thursday, though he was beaten in FP3 by Max Verstappen, which looked to set up a tight pole battle. 

However, that battle never materialised, as Russell topped every segment on his way to a 12th career pole by almost 0.9s over the rest of the field

It could well be an important pole for George Russell, after Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli crashed in Q1 and will start 16th. Heading into Saturday's race, Antonelli holds an 81-point lead over Russell. 

George Russell claimed his fifth pole of 2026
George Russell claimed his fifth pole of 2026

Charles Leclerc was Russell's nearest challenger in second for Ferrari, while Oscar Piastri turned around McLaren's tough weekend to put his car third on the grid ahead of Red Bull's Isack Hadjar. 

Lando Norris was fifth in the sister McLaren after a late Q3 mistake, the resulting yellow flag from which hampering Verstappen, who could do no more than eighth. 

Pierre Gasly was one of two Alpines in Q3 in seventh, with team-mate Franco Colapinto 10th, while Lewis Hamilton was sixth for Ferrari. Carlos Sainz made his and Williams' first Q3 appearance of the season in ninth.

2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying result

                                          2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Qualifying results
Pos Driver Nat.Team Q1Q2Q3
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m43.615s1m43.462s1m42.526s
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m44.360s1m43.780s1m43.363s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m45.014s1m43.814s1m43.364s
4Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m44.161s1m43.880s1m43.500s
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m44.571s1m44.020s1m43.672s
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m44.260s1m44.037s1m43.858s
7Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m44.489s1m44.106s1m44.047s
8Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m44.041s1m43.706s1m44.081s
9Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m45.104s1m44.629s1m44.566s
10Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m45.106s1m44.683s1m44.963s
11Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m45.228s1m44.775s 
12Liam LawsonNZLRacing Bulls1m45.535s1m44.860s 
13Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m45.031s1m45.001s 
14Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m45.039s1m45.016s 
15Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m45.381s1m45.106s 
16Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m45.504s  
17Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m45.799s  
18Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m45.920s  
19Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m46.593s  
20Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m46.658s  
21Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m47.337s  
22Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m48.290s  

Tags:

George Russell
Mercedes
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Full qualifying results
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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