F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Full qualifying results

George Russell has taken his first pole since Austria after dominating a dramatic qualifying for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver has been on from all weekend at Baku, topping both sessions on Thursday, though he was beaten in FP3 by Max Verstappen, which looked to set up a tight pole battle.

However, that battle never materialised, as Russell topped every segment on his way to a 12th career pole by almost 0.9s over the rest of the field.

It could well be an important pole for George Russell, after Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli crashed in Q1 and will start 16th. Heading into Saturday's race, Antonelli holds an 81-point lead over Russell.

George Russell claimed his fifth pole of 2026

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Charles Leclerc was Russell's nearest challenger in second for Ferrari, while Oscar Piastri turned around McLaren's tough weekend to put his car third on the grid ahead of Red Bull's Isack Hadjar.

Lando Norris was fifth in the sister McLaren after a late Q3 mistake, the resulting yellow flag from which hampering Verstappen, who could do no more than eighth.

Pierre Gasly was one of two Alpines in Q3 in seventh, with team-mate Franco Colapinto 10th, while Lewis Hamilton was sixth for Ferrari. Carlos Sainz made his and Williams' first Q3 appearance of the season in ninth.

2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying result

2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Qualifying results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m43.615s 1m43.462s 1m42.526s 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m44.360s 1m43.780s 1m43.363s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m45.014s 1m43.814s 1m43.364s 4 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m44.161s 1m43.880s 1m43.500s 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m44.571s 1m44.020s 1m43.672s 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m44.260s 1m44.037s 1m43.858s 7 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m44.489s 1m44.106s 1m44.047s 8 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m44.041s 1m43.706s 1m44.081s 9 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m45.104s 1m44.629s 1m44.566s 10 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m45.106s 1m44.683s 1m44.963s 11 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m45.228s 1m44.775s 12 Liam Lawson NZL Racing Bulls 1m45.535s 1m44.860s 13 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m45.031s 1m45.001s 14 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m45.039s 1m45.016s 15 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m45.381s 1m45.106s 16 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m45.504s 17 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m45.799s 18 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m45.920s 19 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m46.593s 20 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m46.658s 21 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m47.337s 22 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m48.290s