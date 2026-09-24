Red Bull confirms last major F1 2026 upgrade amid 2027 focus shift

Red Bull’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix package is set to be its last major upgrade for the 2026 Formula 1 season, with the team already switching development focus onto next year.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit has brought an extensive five-part upgrade to Baku in its continued push to close its deficit to Mercedes and target a race win before the end of the campaign.

But Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has confirmed the latest modifications will mark the final notable step of the year, with the former world champions turning attention to 2027.

“It's most probably our last significant package. We have switched a significant part of our resources, a very large majority of our resources, to next year's car”, Mekies said on Thursday in Baku.

Laurent Mekies confirmed Red Bull's Baku upgrade will be its last big package

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“Now, it doesn't mean that we don't look at this season [anymore]. At first, we are still chasing our first win and that's an important target for the team. And secondly, as you know, the regulations have only very little changes for next year and there are huge opportunities for us to continue to learn in the remaining races, to make sure we arrive as prepared as we can for next year.

“But in short, yes, it's the last significant upgrade for this year.”

Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache said after Thursday practice that the update, which featured on both Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar’s RB22s, had delivered what the team was expecting.

“It was quite positive, both cars had the upgrade. That is a good sign for us, to be able to produce on track this upgrade,” Wache said. “From the first analysis in FP1, we more or less delivered what we expected. That is a good sign.”

Hadjar echoed the positivity, saying his Red Bull felt “better than when I left it” at the Hungarian Grand Prix as he returned from an injury lay-off which saw him miss the last three F1 races.

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Isack Hadjar has made his Red Bull return after a wrist injury

“It feels good. It’s been a minute, so it was good. I had a good feeling. Not many laps, unfortunately, today, but this will come. I’m not really worried too much about the pace,” Hadjar said.

“The feeling… With this new package, we know the characteristic is the same, of the car, but it feels nice. It’s better than when I left it in Budapest, so I’m pretty happy!”