Ex-Red Bull, Mercedes and McLaren engineers join Cadillac F1 team

Cadillac has snagged some impressive talent from rival F1 teams

Cadillac has made some key engineering hires
Cadillac has made some key engineering hires
© XPB Images

The Cadillac Formula 1 team has hired a trio of engineers from rival squads Red Bull, McLaren and Mercedes to join its project.

The American outfit’s first year in F1 has been a struggle, with the outfit lagging at the back of the pack with its experienced line-up of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.

Ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Cadillac is yet to score any points and is the only team currently scoreless in the constructors’ championship.

But Cadillac continues to push towards building a competitive car with a trio of hires from three championship-winning teams.

Perez and Bottas in Madrid
Perez and Bottas in Madrid
© XPB Images

Craig Skinner will join the team as chief development engineer following a two-decade stint with Red Bull as its chief designer, most recently winning four consecutive world titles between 2021 and 2024.

According to a Cadillac press release, “Skinner will provide technical direction across the development process, supporting the connection between car concept, aerodynamics design, analysis and delivery. He will report to Chief Technical Officer, Nick Chester.”

Cadillac has also signed Eric Blandin from Mercedes to become head of aerodynamics.

At Mercedes, Blandin acted as deputy technical director.

Tim Lean will also join the team from a decade of experience with McLaren, as well as stints with Red Bull and Ferrari.

Perez in Monza
Perez in Monza
© XPB Images

Lean becomes chief engineer - aerodynamics modelling and simulation.

“These appointments represent a vital step in the technical evolution of the team,” said Marcin Budkowski, Team Principal, Cadillac Formula 1 Team.

“Bringing together experienced leadership across development, aerodynamics and modelling will help us create a stronger integrated technical organisation and improve performance on track.

“Craig, Eric and Tim bring race and championship-winning experience to Cadillac F1 in areas that are central to our long-term development.”

These signings come just weeks after Cadillac sacked Graeme Lowdon as team boss and replaced him with former Alpine chief Marcin Budkowski.

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Cadillac
Ex-Red Bull, Mercedes and McLaren engineers join Cadillac F1 team
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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