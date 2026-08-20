Bottas: "Something needed to change" - Valtteri Bottas reacts to Cadillac F1 leadership twist

Valtteri Bottas conceded "something needed to change" after Cadillac brutally axed Graeme Lowdon for new team principal Marcin Budkowski.

Cadillac made the shock announcement during the summer shutdown that Lowdon had been released from the team, with former Alpine executive director Budkowski taking his place.

The news was such a guarded secret that TWG Motorsport CEO Dan Towriss previously confirmed that Lowdon had only been told that morning, while Bottas said at the Dutch Grand Prix that the drivers had also been given minimal notice of the change.

Bottas gives Lowdon the thumbs up in Hungary © XPB Images

Despite a long-standing friendship with Lowdon, however, Bottas reflected that a change was needed.

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“I think something needed to change," said the Finn. "Some issues we've had have been just dragging along. But I didn't maybe quite expect such a big, big change. I was maybe expecting more stuff happening in the factory.

“Some of these things, we as drivers don't see what needs to be changed sometimes when it comes to big things, because we're obviously very focused on the driving, on the performance, on giving our feedback. We are not the people who structure the team; that's not our job.”

Asked if the continued struggles with the brakes was a factor, he added: "Probably. And I think also the American way can be a bit more reactive and sudden than the European way of leading the team. I don't think they are afraid of changing people suddenly if they see that that could be a good thing for the future.”

Paying tribute to the foundational work of Lowdon in building the team and getting it onto the grid, Bottas said: “Obviously, it's a real shame that it's Graeme who had to go out, because first of all, he's a friend of mine.

"But I also think he's done a great job setting up the team, getting ready to be on the grid for the first race, so I take my hat off for that."

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Perez hailed Cadillac's determination to take the team forward © XPB Images

Both Bottas and team-mate Sergio Perez are confident that they will remain with Cadillac into its next phase of development, with both agreeing two-year deals from the offset.

Offering his thoughts on the change, Perez said: "Graeme has done a tremendous part in bringing Cadillac to where it is now, together with GM and Dan. He's part of the history of the team and I wish him well on whatever comes next.

"On Marcin, I think it's really exciting at the same time, you know, when you have a new leader and see his new perspective.

"I haven't been spending much time with him, but I think it was time to change and I think it shows that, although it's only our first year, Cadillac is really willing to move the team forward as quickly as possible."

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