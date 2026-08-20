Yuki Tsunoda reveals beach phone call sparked ‘unexpected’ F1 return

Yuki Tsunoda revealed he was enjoying a holiday on the beach when he got the phone call that led to his “unexpected” Formula 1 return with Racing Bulls.

The Japanese driver will return to his former team Racing Bulls at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, taking the seat of Liam Lawson, who in turn has replaced replaced Isack Hadjar at Red Bull.

Red Bull announced on Wednesday that Hadjar would be unable to participate at Zandvoort due to picking up a wrist injury over the F1 summer break.

Detailing the last-minute call-up to Racing Bulls, Tsunoda explained: “I was with my manager and also other friends in Greece, spending [time] together. I was on the beach.

Tsunoda has returned to his former Racing Bulls team

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“I wasn’t just hanging on the beach all the time [during the holiday] and I was still training and everything. But at the moment I received a call from my managers at the beach, [I was] pretty relaxed and watching the nice, beautiful ocean.

“I just suddenly got a call, ‘OK, you have to go to the UK.’ OK, I was in Greece [for] just 24 hours and you already want me to go to the UK? I said, ‘Why?’ - ‘Maybe you might race this week.’ OK, that's where I'm going [then]!”

Tsunoda added: “It was very unexpected. I’m actually quite calm and looking forward to tomorrow. It was a moment I was waiting for and I was dying to have this kind of moment. Watching from the screen every race, I was feeling like I really want to be back and drive it.

“Physically and in terms of my mind, I think it's sharp enough. I was training for almost every day for a long time. I have a lot of time to train because I didn't have anything to do other than that.

“Also, I've done four TPCs and within that, I was doing five race [distances]. I'm pretty sharp and I had a good experience and good laps in those TPCs.”

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Tsunoda will partner Arvid Lindblad for the weekend

Despite the surprise nature of the opportunity, Tsunoda insisted he is not fazed by the challenge that lies ahead of him.

“It’s definitely a good opportunity,” he continued. “There’s no better time than this. It’s always better to drive and show what I can do, rather than just talk. I know what I can do but it’s always hard to show that or prove that without driving.

“Thanks to Red Bull and Racing Bulls for allowing me to have that opportunity. I’ll use the race to show something good about myself. Also, the most important thing is to enjoy it.

“Obviously I would love to have a seat next year, but those things are not in my control and I don’t have to think about them for now. Like I said, I’ve been dying to have this moment and hit the track in the current car so I’m looking forward to it.”

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