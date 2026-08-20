Yuki Tsunoda reveals beach phone call sparked ‘unexpected’ F1 return

Yuki Tsunoda has shared the details of his unexpected F1 return.

Yuki Tsunoda was on the beach when he got the call on Tuesday
Yuki Tsunoda was on the beach when he got the call on Tuesday

Yuki Tsunoda revealed he was enjoying a holiday on the beach when he got the phone call that led to his “unexpected” Formula 1 return with Racing Bulls. 

The Japanese driver will return to his former team Racing Bulls at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, taking the seat of Liam Lawson, who in turn has replaced replaced Isack Hadjar at Red Bull

Red Bull announced on Wednesday that Hadjar would be unable to participate at Zandvoort due to picking up a wrist injury over the F1 summer break. 

Detailing the last-minute call-up to Racing Bulls, Tsunoda explained: “I was with my manager and also other friends in Greece, spending [time] together. I was on the beach. 

Tsunoda has returned to his former Racing Bulls team
Tsunoda has returned to his former Racing Bulls team

“I wasn’t just hanging on the beach all the time [during the holiday] and I was still training and everything. But at the moment I received a call from my managers at the beach, [I was] pretty relaxed and watching the nice, beautiful ocean.

“I just suddenly got a call, ‘OK, you have to go to the UK.’ OK, I was in Greece [for] just 24 hours and you already want me to go to the UK? I said, ‘Why?’ - ‘Maybe you might race this week.’ OK, that's where I'm going [then]!”

Tsunoda added: “It was very unexpected. I’m actually quite calm and looking forward to tomorrow. It was a moment I was waiting for and I was dying to have this kind of moment. Watching from the screen every race, I was feeling like I really want to be back and drive it.

“Physically and in terms of my mind, I think it's sharp enough. I was training for almost every day for a long time. I have a lot of time to train because I didn't have anything to do other than that.

“Also, I've done four TPCs and within that, I was doing five race [distances]. I'm pretty sharp and I had a good experience and good laps in those TPCs.”

Tsunoda will partner Arvid Lindblad for the weekend
Tsunoda will partner Arvid Lindblad for the weekend

Despite the surprise nature of the opportunity, Tsunoda insisted he is not fazed by the challenge that lies ahead of him. 

“It’s definitely a good opportunity,” he continued. “There’s no better time than this. It’s always better to drive and show what I can do, rather than just talk. I know what I can do but it’s always hard to show that or prove that without driving.

“Thanks to Red Bull and Racing Bulls for allowing me to have that opportunity. I’ll use the race to show something good about myself. Also, the most important thing is to enjoy it.

“Obviously I would love to have a seat next year, but those things are not in my control and I don’t have to think about them for now. Like I said, I’ve been dying to have this moment and hit the track in the current car so I’m looking forward to it.”

Tags:

F1
Racing Bulls
Red Bull
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda reveals beach phone call sparked ‘unexpected’ F1 return
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Max Verstappen was ‘closer to retiring’ from F1 than changing teams
Max Verstappen considered quitting F1
F1 News
Max Verstappen's net worth as he signs new contract
Verstappen has signed a bumper new deal with Red Bull
F1 News
Max Verstappen signs long-term Red Bull contract to end F1 future rumours
Verstappen has been one of the harshest critics of the new F1 engine rules
F1 News
Tsunoda to race in Dutch GP as injured Hadjar replaced by Lawson
Tsunoda will make an unexpected F1 return at Zandvoort
F1 News
Court date set for McLaren and Red Bull Monaco GP appeal hearing
Gasly was reinstated to the Monaco podium
F1 Feature
F1 driver market: The latest rumours amid possible 2027 shake-up
Max Verstappen's future remains the hottest topic in F1

Latest News

F1 News
When and how Liam Lawson found out about surprise Red Bull call-up
1h ago
Lawson is back in Red Bull colours this weekend
F1 News
The key disparity between Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz's new Williams F1 deals explained
1h ago
Albon has signed a new deal, but will Sainz show the same faith in Williams?
F1 News
American NFL billionaire buys stake in Aston Martin F1 team
2h ago
Richard Wood Johnson has bought a minority stake in Aston Martin
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda reveals beach phone call sparked ‘unexpected’ F1 return
2h ago
Yuki Tsunoda was on the beach when he got the call on Tuesday
F1 News
Bottas: "Something needed to change" - Valtteri Bottas reacts to Cadillac F1 leadership twist
3h ago
Bottas conceded that it was 'time for change' at Cadillac

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton's verdict on F1 rival Max Verstappen's Red Bull extension
3h ago
Hamilton in Zandvoort
F1 News
Max Verstappen’s manager praised for ‘nice pay rise’ in new Red Bull deal
4h ago
Max Verstappen signs his new Red Bull contract
F1 News
Fernando Alonso provides update amid wait over F1 future decision
4h ago
Fernando Alonso has a huge call to make
F1 News
'My seat was never under threat' - George Russell reacts to Max Verstappen's new F1 deal
4h ago
Russell was a relieved man in Zandvoort
F1 News
Max Verstappen was ‘closer to retiring’ from F1 than changing teams
5h ago
Max Verstappen considered quitting F1