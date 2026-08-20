Liam Lawson details when and how he found out about surprise Red Bull F1 call-up

Liam Lawson has detailed how he found out about his surprise call-up to Red Bull at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old Kiwi will make an unexpected Red Bull comeback this weekend at Zandvoort, replacing Isack Hadjar after the Frenchman picked up a wrist injury over the F1 summer break.

It will mark an opportunity for Lawson to enhance his reputation, particularly after his previous Red Bull stint ended unceremoniously after just two races following a disastrous start to the 2025 season.

Lawson received the news he would be making the step up from Red Bull’s sister team Racing Bulls in the Netherlands on Monday.

Lawson lasted just two races before he was axed by Red Bull in 2025

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“I literally landed, I hadn't even got off the plane,” Lawson explained. “I had come from basically being on break and landed in the UK for what I thought was going to be obviously VCARB prep.

"Alan [Permane] called me and basically he told me what was going on. So then my week changed pretty quickly.”

Such was the short notice, Lawson was only able to complete one Red Bull simulator outing before he is thrown in at the deep end.

“Everything’s really different, to be honest. For me, I'm coming in for this weekend and in a unique situation to try and maximise one weekend,” he said.

“It's very different to being in your own car, being in your own team. At the same time, I've had a lot of races since then, F1 as well. So, learned a huge amount.

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Lawson has had a strong 2026 season so far

“I'd like to try and take as much of that into this weekend as I can, but it's for sure going to be interesting. It’s a tough track, weather is going to be very interesting as well. So, yeah, let's see.”

Asked if he is looking to give Red Bull a selection headache for the second seat next season, Lawson replied: “It's been a really good year so far for me and for us as a team, so I haven't really thought anything about that.

“And obviously, with one weekend as well, it's going to be more challenging than anything with trying to adjust to this car. Right now for me, it's just about trying to get something out of this weekend and maximise.

“For sure, it's a great opportunity, obviously, but at the same time, I’ve got my championship that I'm also focused on.”

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Ironically, it will be the second time Lawson has replaced a driver in the Red Bull stable at Zandvoort because of a hand injury. His F1 debut with AlphaTauri came at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix after Daniel Ricciardo broke his hand in a practice crash.

A sprint weekend format will add to the challenge facing Lawson.

“I've had some pretty tough weekends in Formula 1 to be fair,” Lawson said, before going on to reference that weekend.

“Literally I think three years ago was Zandvoort when Daniel had his injury and I jumped in. So, that's got to be number one toughest weekends ever.

“I would hope that this is not tougher than that, but it's going to be tricky for sure. I’m grateful to have had those experiences in the past as well. I think they sort of help build you for something like this.”

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