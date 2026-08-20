The key disparity between Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz's new Williams F1 deals explained

Williams has re-signed both Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz for 2027, but on deals of differing lengths. Why?

Albon and Sainz have both committed to Williams for 2027
Albon and Sainz have both committed to Williams for 2027
© XPB Images

Alex Albon has explained why he signed a single-year Formula 1 contract extension with Williams despite team-mate Carlos Sainz agreeing a new multi-year deal.

Williams locked in its driver pairing for the 2027 F1 season this week, when announcing new deals for both Albon and Sainz. 

Despite a difficult campaign which sees the team on a streak of five race weekends without a point, both drivers remain committed to the cause.

Asked why his deal only covered a single campaign, Albon said: "That's possibly more [a question] to JV [team principal James Vowles] than to me. 

"I want to see what the team can deliver. I want to see a strong bounce back from this year. We talked about the performance of the car, but there have been a lot of areas as a team that we haven't delivered on, whether it's the quality of the car or, clearly, the weight, or missing testing. 

Albon has signed a new one-year contract with Williams
Albon has signed a new one-year contract with Williams
© XPB Images

"There are a few things this year that we've let slip, and I know JV and everyone at the team is putting a huge effort in to correct these issues."

Williams had put a huge emphasis on 2026 being the season that the team would vault up the order and challenge for podiums, but this could not be further from the case at present. 

On whether this deal indicates a lack of confidence in Williams' ability to turn the ship around, Albon added: "This year, I've been brought into a deeper analysis of where it went wrong from last year to this year. So why were we late? Why was the car overweight? What were the reasons? Why have we missed a trick on, even the philosophy of the car, for example? 

"In my head, I'm satisfied with what those reasons are. As simple as that, really.

"At the same time, I also want to see these things materialise, and I want to see these changes happen next year."

Compared to Albon's clear desire to see progress in 2027 before potentially committing to the team on a longer-term basis, Sainz needed no such proof, and insisted that it is not in his character to walk away when the going gets tough. 

Sainz has signed a multi-year contract extension with Williams
Sainz has signed a multi-year contract extension with Williams

"I don't think it's part of my character to jump ships when the situation is at its worst," said the Spaniard. 

"I think I told everyone also how committed I am to this project two years ago, how excited I was about it. And the first time there is a bump on the road, a big bump, probably bigger than anyone could have imagined after the podiums of last year, I don't think it's part of me, my way of being, my character to jump ships at the first possible opportunity.

"In the back of my head, I always wanted to renew, but I was, obviously, worried, concerned that we need to make sure this doesn't happen again. I, obviously, had to go back to everyone and understand where we are, where we're planning to go, and how this has affected our plans."

Tags:

F1
2026
Williams
Alex Albon
Carlos Sainz Jr
The key disparity between Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz's new Williams F1 deals explained
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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