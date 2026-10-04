Lando Norris learns fate after investigation into near-miss under Bahrain GP safety car

Lando Norris has been reprimanded by the stewards for driving erratically in a near-miss under the late safety car at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

The McLaren driver almost crashed into the back of team-mate Oscar Piastri as the field entered Turn 1 in the safety car queue. The near-miss occurred at the same time George Russell had slowed and pulled to the right-hand side of the track after suffering an engine failure in his Mercedes.

Norris had to run off track to avoid hitting Piastri and subsequently lost several places when he took a trip through the gravel trap, before recovering to finish ninth come the chequered flag.

The reigning world champion was investigated by the stewards over the incident and was handed his first reprimand of the 2026 season.

“While following the Safety Car, NOR approached Turn 1 behind a group of cars. Car 63 (George Russell) had stopped with a mechanical problem ahead of Turn 1, which caused the cars ahead of NOR to slow down. NOR explained that, due to the low sun and resulting visibility conditions, it was difficult to recognise that the cars ahead had started to slow earlier than would normally have been expected,” the stewards noted.

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“NOR consequently misjudged his closing speed and approached the cars ahead too quickly. When he realised this, he braked heavily and deliberately steered to the left, onto the kerbs and then into the gravel bed in order to avoid contact with the cars ahead. By driving onto the kerbs, NOR had reduced grip available for braking, which further limited his ability to slow the car. In doing so, NOR momentarily overshot Car 81 (Oscar Piastri), who was directly ahead of him.

“The Stewards considered whether this constituted an overtake while the Safety Car was deployed. Although NOR momentarily moved ahead of PIA, this occurred solely as a consequence of NOR leaving the track while taking avoiding action. PIA immediately repassed NOR while NOR was off the track. The Stewards therefore determined that this did not constitute an overtaking manoeuvre and take no further action in respect of this aspect of the incident.

“The Stewards also considered that, particularly while driving behind the Safety Car, NOR should have managed the gap to the cars ahead and his closing speed with greater care. The prevailing visibility conditions were circumstances which NOR should have taken into account when determining an appropriate speed and gap to the cars ahead, rather than a reason which excused the resulting driving. The need for heavy braking and an avoiding manoeuvre into the gravel demonstrated that NOR had not maintained an appropriate margin in the circumstances.

“The Stewards therefore determined that NOR had driven erratically in breach of Article B5.13.2a of the FIA F1 Regulations. Such a situation should not arise while driving behind the Safety Car, and NOR was required to maintain a sufficient margin to the cars ahead. However, taking into account that NOR reacted promptly once he recognised the situation and successfully avoided contact, the Stewards consider a Reprimand as appropriate.

“The Stewards separately considered NOR's return to the track. Although Car 18 (Lance Stroll) was in relative close proximity, NOR returned progressively and without requiring STR to take avoiding action or otherwise creating an unsafe situation. The Stewards therefore determined that the re-join was safe.

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“The Stewards also reviewed whether, after having re-joined the track, NOR had overtaken STR while the Safety Car was deployed. The video evidence showed that, as NOR returned from the gravel, he had already crossed the white line with at least one wheel and, as such, was back on track. At this point, he was ahead of STR and at no point did NOR pass STR. Rather, STR approached NOR while NOR was already in the process of returning to the track. The Stewards therefore determined that NOR had not overtaken STR under Safety Car conditions and as such also take no further action for this part of the incident.

“Accordingly, the Stewards impose a Reprimand on NOR for erratic driving. No further action is taken in relation to the re-join or the alleged overtake while the Safety Car was deployed.”

Norris admitted he had been caught out by how slowly the field had slowed ahead of him.

“I couldn’t see from the angle, and just from where I was, how much everyone had stopped because of George on the inside,” he explained. “By the time I kind of looked at George and looked back, I could see them, but it’s hard when you’re directly behind to see if they’re going 100 [kph], 200 or 10.

“They were going 10, so I just got completely caught out. I guess it’s my fault in the end of the day. I was just unlucky with it everyone just checked up so much and I just got screwed over by it, that’s all.”

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