Mercedes Formula 1 team boss says new world champion “no one needs to worry” about Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s salary following his title win.

The 20-year-old Italian made history in 2026 by becoming the youngest ever F1 world champion, doing so in just his second season.

Antonelli also became Italy’s first world champion since 1953, while matching Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri’s tally of nine career wins.

Despite winning the world title, Antonelli is thought to be on one of the grid’s smallest contracts at around €4 million per year.

Lewis Hamilton, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, 2026 Mexico GP © XPB Images

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“No one needs to worry”

Reports have since emerged claiming Antonelli is still set to earn less than team-mate George Russell next season.

Antonelli is reportedly set to earn around €10-€12m next season, with Russell on more than €20m per year.

In an interview with Bild, Wolff refused to go into details about Antonelli’s contract, but brushed aside a question on the Italian’s salary.

“I won't comment on any figures, but I can say this much: no one needs to worry about his finances,” Wolff said.

Toto Wolff does not fear losing Kimi Antonelli

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“For Kimi and his family, the most important thing is that he's driving a competitive car.

“At the same time, we know that we have a world champion who should be rewarded accordingly.”

“He always slept at our house”

Antonelli had been part of Mercedes’ junior programme on his way up through the racing ladder to F1.

Wolff shared that the Italian used to stay at his house during his stints at Mercedes’ Brackley factory and fall asleep on the couch.

Antonelli celebrates Mercedes' constructors' title success

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“Two or three years ago, he always slept at our house when he was at the factory in Brackley,” he added.

“He was still a minor, so we couldn't just put him in a hotel.

“He was practically a permanent guest at [my wife] Susie’s and mine.

“In the evenings, we often watched films together – although it was usually just me.

“Susie can't stay awake for more than ten minutes during a film, and Kimi was completely exhausted after the intense days.

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“Then the two of them would fall asleep shoulder to shoulder, and I'd watch the film by myself.”