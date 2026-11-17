Toto Wolff has moved to shut down suggestions that Mercedes could lose new Formula 1 world champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli to rivals Ferrari.

Following his maiden F1 championship triumph, Antonelli continues to be linked with a future switch to Ferrari, who has not fielded an Italian driver in its line-up since Giancarlo Fisichella’s five-race stint for the team in 2009.

But Mercedes team principal Wolff insists he is not worried about the prospect of Antonelli one day joining Ferrari.

When asked by German publication Bild the chances of Antonelli making the switch to Ferrari, Wolff replied: “0.0 per cent.

Antonelli was crowned F1 world champion in Mexico

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Elaborating on his extreme confidence, Wolff answered: “Because Kimi and his family are loyal people. But we are not relying solely on loyalty.

“This season has shown that we can win races and titles. That is the most important thing for any driver. For Kimi too. He belongs at Mercedes like wheels belong on a car.

“That is why, after winning the title, he said that he cannot imagine driving for any team other than Mercedes.”

Wolff also believes it is possible that Antonelli will become more popular in Italy than Michael Schumacher was during the Ferrari glory days in the early 2000s.

“Absolutely! He’s Italian, after all,” Wolff replied when asked whether Antonelli, who was born in Bologna, could surpass Schumacher’s popularity in his home country.

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Kimi Antonelli & Lewis Hamilton © XPB Images

“What Kimi has achieved through his natural manner and success is that Italy, while still passionate about its national team, Ferrari, has also opened its hearts and souls to this little Italian. The Tifosi are now wearing Ferrari shirts with Mercedes caps.

“Monza was the perfect example. The spectators were actually disappointed that neither of the two red cars finished first, but they were thrilled that Kimi, one of their own, was standing on the top step of the podium.”