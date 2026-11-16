Toto Wolff reveals what Christian Horner told him after Kimi Antonelli’s F1 title win

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has revealed that Christian Horner messaged him after Andrea Kimi Antonelli won the 2026 Formula 1 title in Mexico.

The pair had a famously tense relationship during their time as competing team bosses, particularly in the wake of the controversial 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Horner lost his role as Red Bull team principal midway through the 2025 season and has been exploring options to return to the paddock since.

However, all links have so far proven to be dead ends for Horner.

Christian Horner and Toto Wolff © XPB Images

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“That didn’t surprise me…”

Antonelli became the youngest world champion in F1 history at the Mexico City Grand Prix and ended Mercedes’ six-year wait to win the title again.

The record has previously been held by Sebastian Vettel in 2010, when he was a Red Bull driver.

In an interview with Bild, Wolff revealed that Horner messaged him after Antonelli won the title.

“Yes, but that didn’t surprise me,” Wolff said when asked if Horner had been in touch.

Christian Horner, Toto Wolff, 2025 Chinese GP © XPB Images

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“Christian and I have a respectful relationship. That was the case back then, too.”

On what the former Red Bull chief said to him, Wolff added: “‘Congratulations. Kimi has been incredible this year, and respect for supporting him at such a young age.’”

Mercedes faced criticism in 2025 for promoting Antonelli to F1 after just a single year in Formula 2.

Coming into the 2026 season, his Mercedes team-mate George Russell was the favourite to win the championship.

Wolff says both Mercedes and Antonelli came under fire, but the team “never doubted” his abilities.

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Lewis Hamilton, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, 2026 Mexico GP © XPB Images

However, he also noted that Antonelli wasn’t “coddled” during his difficult rookie season.

“Not only we, but especially Kimi was under fire,” Wolff added.

“Some even questioned his talent.

“They said he didn't deserve to be in Formula 1 – especially not for a top team like Mercedes.

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“But we never doubted him for a second! That doesn't mean we coddled him with a carefree, all-inclusive package, though. It was clear we wanted to see results.”