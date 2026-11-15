What time is the next F1 race? Las Vegas GP dates and full schedule

The next round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The start of the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix
The start of the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix

The 21st round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on the weekend of 20-22 November. 

It follows the 20th round of the season at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, where Lando Norris produced a superb drive to take victory in tricky wet-dry conditions at Interlagos to claim his third victory of the season. 

Mercedes celebrated winning its second world championship in the space of a week as it clinched its ninth constructors’ world title in Brazil. 

F1 now heads to Las Vegas for the first race of a final triple-header to round out the 2026 season. 

Here are all the details you need for the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix. 

When is the 2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix? 

Verstappen has won two of the three races in Las Vegas
Verstappen has won two of the three races in Las Vegas

The 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place on the weekend of 20-22 November at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. 

The Sin City race was first held in 2023 and has been won twice by Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who was victories in both the inaugural event and again last year. George Russell led a dominant Mercedes one-two in 2024. 

Similar to the first three events, weather conditions are set to be chilly single figures during the evenings in Nevada’s Mojave Desert. At the time of writing, no rain is forecast during the three days of track action. 

What is the 2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix schedule? 

Friday 

Free Practice 1 - 12:30 am - 1:30am GMT

Free Practice 2 - 4am - 5am GMT

Saturday 

Free Practice 3 - 12:30am - 1:30am GMT

Qualifying - 4am - 5am GMT 

Sunday 

Race - 4am start GMT 

How can I watch the 2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix? 

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the 2026 F1 season in the UK. You can also watch via streaming services such as NowTV.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the 2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix online via Sky Go.

A subscription to Sky Sports in the UK starts from £22 per month.

Alternatively, there is a free-to-air option in the UK.

Channel 4 will be providing free highlights programmes throughout the 2026 F1 season.

For fans in regions without exclusive TV contracts, all the action can be followed via F1 TV Pro. In the US, this feed can be viewed with an Apple TV subscription. 

What is the rest of the 2026 F1 calendar? 

Remaining 2026 F1 calendar
21Las VegasLas Vegas19-21 November
22QatarLusail27-29 November
23Abu DhabiYas Marina04-06 December

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What time is the next F1 race? Las Vegas GP dates and full schedule
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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