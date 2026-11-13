Watch Dani Pedrosa race KTM MotoGP bike against Red Bull F1 car on ice

Watch below as KTM MotoGP test rider Dani Pedrosa takes on a title-winning 2011 Red Bull F1 car, Subaru rally car, off-road truck and snowmobile in a special Red Bull ice race.

The battle takes place on a frozen lake, with all five machines fitted with studded tyres.

Although they share the same start and finish line, each vehicle has its own unique track layout to even out the contest.

The longest lap goes to the 105mph snowmobile, while the shortest and twistiest layouts are reserved for the F1 car, driven by Patrick Friesacher, and Pedrosa's RC16.

Show Video Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"Massive spikes"

“We’ve got massive spikes, as you can see,” says Pedrosa. “Pretty scary!

“We modified the suspension travel to make it shorter. We have steel discs, not carbon. And we had to modify the engine mapping for these cold conditions.”

Pedrosa's rivals agree he has the hardest challenge: “One-wheel drive on ice is not good!”

After a calibration lap, when Pedrosa is second quickest behind the F1 car, the five go head-to-head in the final, with the 31-time Grand Prix winner emerging on top.

Dani Pedrosa rides KTM MotoGP machine in Red Bull ice race.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT