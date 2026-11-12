MotoGP announces major new US broadcast deal with ESPN

The MotoGP World Championship has announced a new broadcast deal with ESPN in the United States and Latin America, with Disney+ streaming coming.

The US is a key market for growth for MotoGP under Liberty Media’s ownership, with hopes of replicating the success Formula 1 has had in North America in recent years.

As the 2026 season draws to a close, MotoGP Group has announced it has reached a new two-year deal with ESPN for it to be the exclusive broadcaster of the series in the US and Latin America from 2027.

The deal will see MotoGP races broadcast on ESPN networks in the US, while in Latin America, the championship will be available on Disney+.

Marco Bezzecchi won the last MotoGP race at COTA

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MotoGP has worked with ESPN in Latin America since 2002, when the four-stroke era began.

The announcement from MotoGP doesn’t detail the exact type of coverage US viewers can expect, with not all races set to be shown live. Those not broadcast live will be shown on tape delay.

MotoGP Group chief Carlos Ezpeleta said: “This agreement with ESPN marks an important milestone in MotoGP's growth strategy across the Americas.

“ESPN's position as one of the world's leading sports broadcasters, combined with its strong connection with audiences across the United States and Latin America, makes it the ideal platform for us to continue expanding MotoGP's reach and bring the sport closer to millions of people.

“This is an exciting opportunity to introduce MotoGP to new audiences while continuing to serve our passionate existing fanbase through one of the most influential sports media brands in the world.”

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MotoGP will be shown on Disney+ in Latin America © Gold and Goose

Freddy Rolon, head of global sports and talent office at ESPN added: “ESPN and MotoGP have a strong relationship that dates back nearly 25 years, when we began bringing the championship to fans across Latin America.

“We’re excited to build on that longstanding history by expanding our rights to include the United States, while continuing to serve Latin America.



“This is a great example of how relationships that begin in one region of our international business can grow across ESPN’s global portfolio, creating new opportunities to connect different audiences with world-class sporting events.”

Currently, MotoGP has a broadcast deal with Fox Sports in the US.