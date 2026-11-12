Andrea Dovizioso analyses Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi Qatar MotoGP Sprint clash

Andrea Dovizioso has explained last Saturday's Qatar MotoGP Sprint clash between Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi from a rider's perspective.

Dovizioso, title runner-up to Marquez from 2017 to 2019 and now a Yamaha test rider, offered his analysis on his 04 Bar podcast.

“Inside the helmet on the bike. The view you have and how you experience what Marc went through, what Bez went through, is something that if you haven't raced, you can't imagine. The [TV] images [alone] just give you a completely different idea,” Dovizioso said.

Bezzecchi, starting from pole and the pre-race favourite, lost the early lead to Marquez, then attempted to fight back by diving underneath the Ducati rider at Turn 1 on lap four of ten.

Show Instagram Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

However, their lines crossed on the exit, the resulting contact leaving Bezzecchi on the ground while Marquez, whose airbag deployed during the impact, went on to take victory and further extend his title lead.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Describing the incident, Dovizioso said: “Marc pulled the bike up at the last moment. This shows when he actually saw him. So that makes it clear to anyone who thinks he saw him earlier, who has either not ridden a bike or doesn't remember how little peripheral vision you have.

“And so Marc, regardless of whether he made a right or wrong move, only saw him at that exact moment.”

Dovizioso added: “Marc is in front and is taking his line. You can hear [a rider close behind], but you can't understand exactly where he is, if he's a metre further ahead or a metre further behind… Neither of them expected to be in that position at that moment.

“Then another aspect: Marc was braking very hard. And he braked so hard because he felt Bezzecchi was giving it a go. He arrived a bit wide, yes, but the first corner in Qatar is very unique.

Show Video Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Just look at how many black lines there are, how many possibilities there are to take a good line even three, four metres apart. Then it also depends on the bike, but you can take it fast in several ways.

“Marc arrived a bit wide, yes, but I would say one metre wide, which doesn't mean he was beyond the [normal] black lines at that corner.

“Bez saw that Marc braked a little too late, he said, "If there's a gap, I'm diving in," because [the inside] was still his good line anyway."

Bezzecchi went on to win the Grand Prix, but his Sprint DNF meant he lost another seven points to Marquez over the weekend, all but ending his title chances.

“In my opinion, what happened this weekend [is a snapshot of] this year," said Dovizioso.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“In my opinion, Bezzecchi has been super-strong, because he made a step up from last year. He arrived charged up because he finished last season very well. And he had a bike that was probably a bit more competitive than the Ducati. But he wasted too many things.

Marco Bezzecchi wins Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“And so what happened this weekend is the same thing as the whole year. Crashing, or creating this situation, in the Sprint, he was left with another zero when he was faster.

“Because when you are faster, let's say you can use easier [less risky] cards to try to bring home the win.

“Instead, he dived in a situation without worrying too much about what could happen, because, returning to the dynamic of the incident - both riders didn't worry about the other rider.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“This is something that happens more and more in today's World Championships - Moto3, Moto2, MotoGP.

“It must also be said that riders today lean out more, so you see a little bit less.

MotoGP title chase after Qatar GP: Points per race (top 10 riders). © Peter McLaren

“But what happened? Marc came in a bit hot, he didn't worry, he took his line, and didn't think maybe Bez might come through.

“And Bez did the same in the sense that he saw the gap and said, 'I'm going for it.'

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“The thing is, Marc still managed to cut back faster than one might have expected, and this contact happened.

“But you have no control over what might happen in that moment, neither Marc nor Bezzecchi.

“And this means, [if you are Bezzecchi], you're saying, 'I'm going for it and we'll see. I think I can make it,' but that means you aren't worrying enough about what could happen.

“And if you have the race in the bag because you're faster, as a rider, I wouldn't risk it like that.

“If it's the last lap or two laps to go, and I can't find a solution to pass because Marc is strong and closing the doors, then I'd try everything.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I hope [Bez] understood this because it's all experience that will serve him in the future.”