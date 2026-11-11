The “weak link” that helped derail one 2026 MotoGP title charge

Marco Bezzecchi says his sprints have been too weak in 2026

Bezzecchi says his sprints have been a "weak link"
Bezzecchi says his sprints have been a "weak link"
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi says he is happy with the 2026 MotoGP season he has put together, but admits sprints have been a “weak link” that has hindered his title challenge.

The Italian looked like he would be the favourite to win the championship this season, after winning four grands prix in the first seven rounds.

But his challenge fell apart between the Hungarian and German Grands Prix due to various incidents, with Bezzecchi now clinging on with a deficit of 74 points to Marc Marquez.

He can still win the title, but needs to win the final four races and hope Marquez doesn’t score to stand a chance.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“It’s all about experience”

Bezzecchi has six grands prix wins for the season, following victory last weekend in Qatar, but is yet to stand on the top step of the podium in a sprint.

This is in contrast to Marquez, who has 10 sprint victories to his credit and seven Sunday wins.

“Ultimately, my goal at the start of the season was to get off to the best possible start, given that last year we'd struggled throughout the first half,” he told Sky Italy.

“So I wanted to start strong, and I started very strong.

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“It's true that in the middle of the season there were a few races where, for one reason or another, things didn't go as we'd hoped, and injury also played a part.

“But then, immediately after, we got back on track for several podiums, and I managed to win again in Indonesia and do it again today.

“So it's been a fantastic season so far.

“The sprints were a bit of my weak link, let's say. But it's all about experience; everything helps you learn, improve, and so I would definitely have signed.”

Bezzecchi doesn’t want sprints scrapped

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Despite his sprint struggles, Bezzecchi added that he wouldn’t want them to be scrapped, and instead places the onus on himself to improve.

“Look, I'd rather improve the sprints than eliminate them, because in the end I see that others are doing well, and so I have to improve too.

“I've actually had several good sprints, because I've had seven podiums in the sprints.

“The problem is that I've made a lot of small mistakes.

“Now, leaving aside yesterday’s [the Qatar sprint, when he tangled with Marquez], which was also a bit of an unlucky episode, there have been a lot of small mistakes, a lot of little bad luck.

“And so we need to try - I must try - to iron out these details. But in the meantime, we did a good job today, let's enjoy it, go home, rest, and then return to Portimao.”

Tags:

Marco Bezzecchi
Aprilia Racing
The “weak link” that helped derail one 2026 MotoGP title charge
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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