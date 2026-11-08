Marc Marquez may have missed his first title chance in Qatar on Sunday evening, but the reigning champion takes a commanding 60-point advantage into the final two rounds of the season.

Marco Bezzecchi's grand prix victory means the top three riders remain in mathematical contention. But only just: Bezzecchi is 74 points behind Marquez with the same number of points remaining.

In other words, Bezzecchi would need to win all four remaining races with Marquez failing to score for the rest of the season. However, Bezzecchi now has a realistic chance of snatching second in the world championship from Martin.

Marquez will have his next title opportunity in the Portimao Sprint, where victory in the Saturday race would hand him a tenth world title.

MotoGP title chase after Qatar GP: Points per race (top 10 riders). © Peter McLaren

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Bold name = Rider still in mathematical title contention:

Qatar: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 431 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 371 (-60) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 357 (-74) 4 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 309 (-122) 5 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 294 (-137) 6 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 282 (-149) 7 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 258 (-173) 8 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 197 (-234) 9 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 173 (-258) 10 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 147 (-284) 11 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 129 (-302) 12 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 118 (-313) 13 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 117 (-314) 14 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 79 (-352) 15 = Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 78 (-353) 16 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 70 (-361) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 63 (-368) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 33 (-398) 19 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 31 (-400) 20 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 29 (-402) 21 ^2 Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 18 (-413) 22 ˅1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 18 (-413) 23 ˅1 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 17 (-414) 24 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 6 (-425) 25 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 5 (-426) 26 = Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 3 (-428) 27 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN HRC (RC213V) 3 (-428) 28 N/A Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 2 (-429)



^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

