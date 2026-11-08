Qatar: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix at Lusail, round 20 of 22.

MotoGP points standings after Qatar.
MotoGP points standings after Qatar.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez may have missed his first title chance in Qatar on Sunday evening, but the reigning champion takes a commanding 60-point advantage into the final two rounds of the season.

Marco Bezzecchi's grand prix victory means the top three riders remain in mathematical contention. But only just: Bezzecchi is 74 points behind Marquez with the same number of points remaining.

In other words, Bezzecchi would need to win all four remaining races with Marquez failing to score for the rest of the season. However, Bezzecchi now has a realistic chance of snatching second in the world championship from Martin.

Marquez will have his next title opportunity in the Portimao Sprint, where victory in the Saturday race would hand him a tenth world title.

MotoGP title chase after Qatar GP: Points per race (top 10 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Qatar GP: Points per race (top 10 riders).
© Peter McLaren

Bold name = Rider still in mathematical title contention:

Qatar: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)431 
2=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)371(-60)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)357(-74)
4=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)309(-122)
5=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)294(-137)
6=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)282(-149)
7=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)258(-173)
8=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)197(-234)
9=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)173(-258)
10=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)147(-284)
11=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)129(-302)
12=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)118(-313)
13=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)117(-314)
14=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)79(-352)
15=Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*78(-353)
16=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)70(-361)
17=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)63(-368)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)33(-398)
19=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)31(-400)
20=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)29(-402)
21^2Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)18(-413)
22˅1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*18(-413)
23˅1Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)17(-414)
24=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)6(-425)
25=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)5(-426)
26=Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)3(-428)
27=Takaaki NakagamiJPNHRC (RC213V)3(-428)
28N/AJake DixonGBRHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)2(-429)


^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
MotoGP
2026
Qatar: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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