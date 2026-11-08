Qatar: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix at Lusail, round 20 of 22.
Marc Marquez may have missed his first title chance in Qatar on Sunday evening, but the reigning champion takes a commanding 60-point advantage into the final two rounds of the season.
Marco Bezzecchi's grand prix victory means the top three riders remain in mathematical contention. But only just: Bezzecchi is 74 points behind Marquez with the same number of points remaining.
In other words, Bezzecchi would need to win all four remaining races with Marquez failing to score for the rest of the season. However, Bezzecchi now has a realistic chance of snatching second in the world championship from Martin.
Marquez will have his next title opportunity in the Portimao Sprint, where victory in the Saturday race would hand him a tenth world title.
Bold name = Rider still in mathematical title contention:
Qatar: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|431
|2
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|371
|(-60)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|357
|(-74)
|4
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|309
|(-122)
|5
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|294
|(-137)
|6
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|282
|(-149)
|7
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|258
|(-173)
|8
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|197
|(-234)
|9
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|173
|(-258)
|10
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|147
|(-284)
|11
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|129
|(-302)
|12
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|118
|(-313)
|13
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|117
|(-314)
|14
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|79
|(-352)
|15
|=
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|78
|(-353)
|16
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|70
|(-361)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|63
|(-368)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|33
|(-398)
|19
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|31
|(-400)
|20
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|29
|(-402)
|21
|^2
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|18
|(-413)
|22
|˅1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|18
|(-413)
|23
|˅1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|17
|(-414)
|24
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-425)
|25
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|5
|(-426)
|26
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|3
|(-428)
|27
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|HRC (RC213V)
|3
|(-428)
|28
|N/A
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|2
|(-429)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie