Starting grid for the 2026 Qatar MotoGP race

The full starting grid for Saturday’s 2026 Qatar MotoGP race at Lusail.

MotoGP grid line-up in Qatar
MotoGP grid line-up in Qatar
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi delivered two laps good enough for pole position as he beat title leader Marc Marquez to the top spot in Qatar qualifying.

But the Aprilia rider left the Sprint empty-handed after a collision with race leader Marquez left the Italian down and out.

That result, combined with third place for Bezzecchi's injured team-mate Jorge Martin, means Marquez has his first title chance in Sunday's grand prix.

However, he'll need to win, then hope that Martin fails to score a point. Bezzecchi meanwhile must beat Marquez by at least five points to stay in title contention heading into the next round at Portimao.

Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, qualifying, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, qualifying, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Fabio di Giannantonio, runner-up in the Sprint, will complete the front row of the grid.

Pecco Bagnaia injured

Meanwhile, a big name is set to be missing from row two with Francesco Bagnaia, who qualified in fifth, between Trackhouse riders Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura, suffering foot fractures after being hit by Fermin Aldeguer in the Sprint.

Bagnaia has been transferred to hospital to determine if surgery is required.

Assuming he's ruled out, the top Honda of Johann Zarco will move onto the second row.

KTM's Pedro Acosta, the returning Aldeguer and Martin would then form the revised third row.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha.
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha.
© Gold and Goose

No Yamahas

Yamaha is not participating in this weekend’s Qatar MotoGP due to ‘existing company-wide travel restrictions’, reducing the grid to 17 riders, with Bagnaia sidelined.

Penalties

There are currently no penalties, with Aldeguer serving a double long lap for the Bagnaia incident during the Sprint restart.

Start time:

The Qatar MotoGP race starts at 7:00pm local time (4:00pm UK)

2026 Qatar MotoGP race: Starting grid after Bagnaia injury

Row 1:    Marco Bezzecchi (pole), Marc Marquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio            
Row 2:    Raul Fernandez,  Ai Ogura, Johann Zarco         
Row 3:    Pedro Acosta, Fermin Aldeguer, Enea Bastianini   
Row 4:    Jorge Martin, Brad Binder, Franco Morbidelli          
Row 5:    Luca Marini, Iker Lecuona, Diogo Moreira          
Row 6:    Jake Dixon, Maverick Viñales
 

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
MotoGP
Qatar
Starting grid for the 2026 Qatar MotoGP race
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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