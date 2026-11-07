Marc Marquez wins dramatic Qatar MotoGP sprint after Marco Bezzecchi clash

Marc Marquez can win the championship on Sunday after scoring sprint victory in Qatar

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez survived a clash with Marco Bezzecchi to win a dramatic MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix sprint to set up his first title match point on Sunday.

The Ducati rider needed to outscore Jorge Martin by at least five points to open up the opportunity to win an eighth MotoGP title on Sunday in the Qatar Grand Prix.

He did just that in a dramatic sprint that was red-flagged on the second lap due to a big crash for Marquez’s Ducati team-mate Pecco Bagnaia.

At the restart, Marquez was involved in a tense duel with Bezzecchi that resulted in a collision between the pair and the Italian crashing out of title contention.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Martin almost denied Marquez his match point with a second-place finish, but was overtaken by Fabio Di Giannantonio late on.

Marquez can win the championship tomorrow if he wins the grand prix and Martin doesn’t score.

Bezzecchi and Marquez diverged on tyre choice for the start of the sprint, with the former going for the medium option.

The Aprilia rider led from pole on the opening lap, before a violent collision between Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer and Bagnaia at the final corner brought out the red flag.

Bagnaia was declared conscious by the medical team, but his condition remains unknown at the time of publication.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

At the 10-lap restart, Marquez got a better launch than Bezzecchi and seized the lead into Turn 1, while Martin immediately went from 11th to seventh.

Bezzecchi tried to overtake Marquez for the lead at Turn 15 on the second lap, though the Ducati rider clung on around the outside into the last corner to retake the position.

At the start of lap four, Bezzecchi tried a move on Marquez into Turn 1 as the Ducati rider ran slightly wide.

Bezzecchi forced his Aprilia into the gap that was opened, but the pair collided as Marquez came back towards the racing line.

The Italian went down, while Marquez held the lead. The stewards investigated the incident, but declared no further action.

Marc Marquez leads Sprint, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Marc Marquez leads Sprint, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Martin was now into the podium places and soon was Marquez’s nearest rival in second, a result that would have denied the Ducati rider his Sunday match point. He challenged Marquez for the lead at Turn 6, but lost out at the following corner.

Marquez eventually broke away from the chasing pack, while a struggling Martin could do nothing to stop Di Giannantonio coming through to second in the closing stages.

The gap between Marquez and Martin is now 49 points. Bezzecchi is 79 points behind Marquez now, with his hopes all but over.

Raul Fernandez was fourth on the Trackhouse Aprilia ahead of LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco and KTM’s Pedro Acosta.

The final points went to Trackhouse’s Ai Ogura, Tech3’s Enea Bastianini and Gresini’s Iker Lecuona.

Aldeguer was 11th after serving two long lap penalties.

Full 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix sprint results

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Marco Bezzecchi
Jorge Martin
Marc Marquez wins dramatic Qatar MotoGP sprint after Marco Bezzecchi clash
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez plays down MotoGP title chance after Sprint win: “Not the day to take that risk”
Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez’s first words after controversial Marco Bezzecchi sprint crash
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP Sprint winners' list after Qatar
Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2026 Qatar MotoGP race
Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, di Giannantonio, qualifying, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
Qatar Sprint: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Sprint, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
How Marc Marquez can win the 2026 MotoGP title at the Qatar Grand Prix
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi on Marc Marquez Qatar MotoGP Sprint clash: “I tried to keep my line”
33m ago
Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, Sprint, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Tough guy” Jorge Martin explains Qatar MotoGP sprint “gamble”
49m ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez plays down MotoGP title chance after Sprint win: “Not the day to take that risk”
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez’s first words after controversial Marco Bezzecchi sprint crash
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP Sprint winners' list after Qatar
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest MotoGP news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia taken to hospital after violent Qatar sprint crash
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2026 Qatar MotoGP race
2h ago
Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, di Giannantonio, qualifying, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
How Marc Marquez can win the 2026 MotoGP title at the Qatar Grand Prix
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez wins dramatic Qatar MotoGP sprint after Marco Bezzecchi clash
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Sprint Race Results
2h ago
Marc Marquez leads Sprint, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.