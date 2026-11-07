Marc Marquez wins a dramatic 2026 Qatar MotoGP Sprint, setting up a title chance in Sunday's grand prix.

Closest rival Jorge Martin bravely charged from tenth in the restarted race, reaching second and then briefly attacking Marquez shortly after team-mate Marco Bezzecchi crashed out.

Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez clash

Bezzecchi had dived for the inside when race leader Marquez ran slightly wide at Turn 1 on lap 4. The pair collided when the Ducati rider cut back towards the racing line. Marquez kept control, but Bezzecchi crashed after the impact.

The Stewards investigated, then declared no further action, much to Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola’s obvious displeasure.

The injured Martin looked set to block Marquez's Sunday title chance with a runner-up finish, but lost out to Fabio di Giannantonio on the final lap, putting Marquez within mathematical range.

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Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Red flag as Aldeguer sends Bagnaia flying

The initial start was red-flagged after Pecco Bagnaia was torpedoed by Fermin Aldeguer into the final corner at the end of the opening lap.

Bagnaia was conscious, but carried away on a stretcher. Aldeguer received a double long lap penalty for the restart.

Bezzecchi was leading from Marquez when the race was stopped.

Marquez tyre gamble:

Most riders picked the medium rear tyre, as used by the top nine riders in last year’s Sprint.

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However, Ducati’s front-row starters Marc Marquez and di Giannantonio gambled on the soft rear for the initial start, joined only by Iker Lecuona, Diogo Moreira and HRC stand-in Jake Dixon.

di Giannantonio then switched to the medium for the restart, while Martin moved in the other direction, swapping to the soft.

2026 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 18m 46.45s 2 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.862s 3 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +1.519s 4 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +2.700s 5 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +3.720s 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +4.664s 7 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +4.858s 8 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +5.582s 9 Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +8.082s 10 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +9.220s 11 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +9.429s 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +9.483s 13 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +12.727s 14 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +12.874s 15 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +13.483s 16 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +19.373s Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) DNF Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) DNS

* Rookie

Qualifying

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Marco Bezzecchi beats Marc Marquez to pole position for the 2026 Qatar MotoGP with a new lap record at Lusail.

Title leader Marquez was first to break Fabio di Giannantonio’s Friday lap record, before Bezzecchi responded on the final run. Diggia completed the front row in qualifying.

Bezzecchi’s Aprilia team-mate and Marquez’s closest title rival Jorge Martin could only manage eleventh, waving his hands in frustration after feeling he was held up by Pedro Acosta's KTM.

Acosta kept his record of never being outqualified by a MotoGP team-mate alive by securing a Q2 place behind Iker Lecuona in Qualifying 1, then claiming eighth on the grid.

Jake Dixon, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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HRC stand-in Jake Dixon will start his first MotoGP race since 2021 from 17th place, outqualifying Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales.

The 11-lap Qatar Sprint start at 7pm local time, 4pm UK.

2026 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'50.028s 6/7 353k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.266s 5/6 354k 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.299s 6/7 354k 4 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.429s 7/7 351k 5 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.564s 6/7 354k 6 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.568s 6/7 351k 7 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.707s 5/6 355k 8 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.844s 2/6 354k 9 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.862s 5/7 347k 10 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.973s 6/7 352k 11 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +1.036s 3/7 354k 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.876s 3/4 354k Qualifying 1: 13 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 1'51.271s 6/7 352k 14 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'51.350s 6/7 353k 15 Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 1'51.387s 6/6 356k 16 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1'51.504s 3/7 356k 17 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'51.621s 7/7 354k 18 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'51.991s 6/7 347k

* Rookie

Official Qatar MotoGP Records:

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Best lap: Fabio di Giannantonio, Ducati, 1m 50.406s (2026)

Fabio di Giannantonio, Ducati, 1m 50.406s (2026) Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 52.561s (2025)

Saturday Practice Results:

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia returned to the top of the timesheets during final practice for the 2026 Qatar MotoGP at Lusail.

The session saw a split in tyre choice, with the leading Ducati, KTM and Honda riders starting on the soft rear, while the Aprilias began on the medium.

Ducati title leader Marc Marquez was fastest for much of the session on the soft, before switching to a medium.

Aprilia moved in the other direction, Marco Bezzecchi slipping to sixth on the medium before fitting a soft rear and blasting to the top.

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Marc Marquez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Trackhouse riders Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura then slotted into second and third, with Marquez's closest title rival Jorge Martin completing a perfect RS-GP top four sweep on the soft.

Tyres:

The top nine riders used medium tyres front and rear in both of last year’s races. However, Michelin are confident the soft rear is also a viable choice for this afternoon’s Sprint.

Qualifying 1:

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including KTM’s 2026 Sprint and Grand Prix winner Pedro Acosta, will now begin.

2026 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'51.571s 2 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.113s 3 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.321s 4 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.412s 5 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.427s 6 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.464s 7 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.642s 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.651s 9 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.664s 10 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.766s 11 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.915s 12 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.939s 13 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.009s 14 Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +1.299s 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.404s 16 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.797s 17 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.825s 18 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +2.264s

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* Rookie

Official Qatar MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Fabio di Giannantonio, Ducati, 1m 50.406s (2026)

Fabio di Giannantonio, Ducati, 1m 50.406s (2026) Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 52.561s (2025)

Marc Marquez title chance

MotoGP title chase after the Malaysian MotoGP. © Peter McLaren

Marc Marquez has his first chance to wrap-up the 2026 MotoGP title this weekend in Qatar

The factory Ducati star needs to outscore Jorge Martin by 30 points and Marco Bezzecchi by eight points (seven points if he wins the grand prix) to claim a tenth world crown before the season-ending rounds in Portimao and Valencia.

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With 25 points for a grand prix win, Marquez needs to outscore Martin by at least five points in today's Sprint to set up a Sunday title chance. Otherwise, the championship battle will roll on to Portimao.

Yamaha out

Yamaha will not be participating in this weekend’s Qatar MotoGP due to ‘existing company-wide travel restrictions’.

The decision means Fabio Quartararo and factory Monster team-mate Alex Rins, plus Pramac riders Jack Miller and Augusto Fernandez (replacing the injured Toprak Razgatlioglu) will all be missing from round 20 of the season.

Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

A statement issued last Sunday evening at Sepang said that the decision ‘reflects Yamaha’s assessment of the information currently available and is independent of the measures implemented by MotoGP Group and the event organizer.’

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Yamaha added that it ‘remains fully committed to MotoGP and looks forward to returning to competition at the Portuguese Grand Prix’.

Jake Dixon gets Honda MotoGP debut

The four Yamaha riders are not the only competitors who will miss the Qatar Grand Prix.

Gresini’s Alex Marquez is absent due to recent surgery, while HRC’s Joan Mir is again sidelined by fatigue-related vision issues. Marquez is replaced by Iker Lecuona and Mir by Honda WorldSBK rider Jake Dixon.

Jake Dixon. © Gold and Goose

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Dixon previously made a pair of MotoGP starts for Petronas Yamaha SRT in 2021, during his Moto2 career.

Back in action

Aprilia riders Jorge Martin and Raul Fernandez, who withdrew from Sepang due to injuries, plus Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer, who broke his hand at Mandalika, are back on track for MotoGP’s only night race.