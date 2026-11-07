2026 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Sprint Race Results

Full Sprint race results from the 2026 Qatar MotoGP at Lusail, round 20 of 22.

All of Saturday's MotoGP results from Qatar
All of Saturday's MotoGP results from Qatar
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez wins a dramatic 2026 Qatar MotoGP Sprint, setting up a title chance in Sunday's grand prix.

Closest rival Jorge Martin bravely charged from tenth in the restarted race, reaching second and then briefly attacking Marquez shortly after team-mate Marco Bezzecchi crashed out.

Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez clash

Bezzecchi had dived for the inside when race leader Marquez ran slightly wide at Turn 1 on lap 4. The pair collided when the Ducati rider cut back towards the racing line. Marquez kept control, but Bezzecchi crashed after the impact.

The Stewards investigated, then declared no further action, much to Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola’s obvious displeasure.

The injured Martin looked set to block Marquez's Sunday title chance with a runner-up finish, but lost out to Fabio di Giannantonio on the final lap, putting Marquez within mathematical range.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Red flag as Aldeguer sends Bagnaia flying

The initial start was red-flagged after Pecco Bagnaia was torpedoed by Fermin Aldeguer into the final corner at the end of the opening lap.

Bagnaia was conscious, but carried away on a stretcher. Aldeguer received a double long lap penalty for the restart.

Bezzecchi was leading from Marquez when the race was stopped.

Marquez tyre gamble:

Most riders picked the medium rear tyre, as used by the top nine riders in last year’s Sprint.

However, Ducati’s front-row starters Marc Marquez and di Giannantonio gambled on the soft rear for the initial start, joined only by Iker Lecuona, Diogo Moreira and HRC stand-in Jake Dixon.

di Giannantonio then switched to the medium for the restart, while Martin moved in the other direction, swapping to the soft.

2026 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Sprint Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)18m 46.45s
2Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.862s
3Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.519s
4Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+2.700s
5Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+3.720s
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+4.664s
7Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+4.858s
8Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+5.582s
9Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+8.082s
10Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+9.220s
11Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+9.429s
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+9.483s
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+12.727s
14Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+12.874s
15Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+13.483s
16Jake DixonGBRHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+19.373s
 Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)DNF
 Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)DNS

* Rookie

Qualifying

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi beats Marc Marquez to pole position for the 2026 Qatar MotoGP with a new lap record at Lusail.

Title leader Marquez was first to break Fabio di Giannantonio’s Friday lap record, before Bezzecchi responded on the final run. Diggia completed the front row in qualifying.

Bezzecchi’s Aprilia team-mate and Marquez’s closest title rival Jorge Martin could only manage eleventh, waving his hands in frustration after feeling he was held up by Pedro Acosta's KTM.

Acosta kept his record of never being outqualified by a MotoGP team-mate alive by securing a Q2 place behind Iker Lecuona in Qualifying 1, then claiming eighth on the grid.

Jake Dixon, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Jake Dixon, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

HRC stand-in Jake Dixon will start his first MotoGP race since 2021 from 17th place, outqualifying Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales.

The 11-lap Qatar Sprint start at 7pm local time, 4pm UK.

2026 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Full Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1'50.028s6/7353k
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.266s5/6354k
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.299s6/7354k
4Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.429s7/7351k
5Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.564s6/7354k
6Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.568s6/7351k
7Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.707s5/6355k
8Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.844s2/6354k
9Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.862s5/7347k
10Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.973s6/7352k
11Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.036s3/7354k
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.876s3/4354k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)1'51.271s6/7352k
14Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'51.350s6/7353k
15Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)1'51.387s6/6356k
16Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*1'51.504s3/7356k
17Jake DixonGBRHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'51.621s7/7354k
18Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'51.991s6/7347k

* Rookie

Official Qatar MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Fabio di Giannantonio, Ducati, 1m 50.406s (2026)
  • Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 52.561s (2025)

Saturday Practice Results:

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia returned to the top of the timesheets during final practice for the 2026 Qatar MotoGP at Lusail.

The session saw a split in tyre choice, with the leading Ducati, KTM and Honda riders starting on the soft rear, while the Aprilias began on the medium.

Ducati title leader Marc Marquez was fastest for much of the session on the soft, before switching to a medium.

Aprilia moved in the other direction, Marco Bezzecchi slipping to sixth on the medium before fitting a soft rear and blasting to the top.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Trackhouse riders Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura then slotted into second and third, with Marquez's closest title rival Jorge Martin completing a perfect RS-GP top four sweep on the soft.

Tyres:

The top nine riders used medium tyres front and rear in both of last year’s races. However, Michelin are confident the soft rear is also a viable choice for this afternoon’s Sprint.

Qualifying 1:

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including KTM’s 2026 Sprint and Grand Prix winner Pedro Acosta, will now begin.

2026 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Saturday Free Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1'51.571s
2Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.113s
3Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.321s
4Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.412s
5Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.427s
6Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.464s
7Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.642s
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.651s
9Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.664s
10Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.766s
11Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.915s
12Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.939s
13Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.009s
14Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+1.299s
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.404s
16Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.797s
17Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.825s
18Jake DixonGBRHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+2.264s

* Rookie

Official Qatar MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Fabio di Giannantonio, Ducati, 1m 50.406s (2026)
  • Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 52.561s (2025)

Marc Marquez title chance

MotoGP title chase after the Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP title chase after the Malaysian MotoGP.
© Peter McLaren

Marc Marquez has his first chance to wrap-up the 2026 MotoGP title this weekend in Qatar

The factory Ducati star needs to outscore Jorge Martin by 30 points and Marco Bezzecchi by eight points (seven points if he wins the grand prix) to claim a tenth world crown before the season-ending rounds in Portimao and Valencia.

With 25 points for a grand prix win, Marquez needs to outscore Martin by at least five points in today's Sprint to set up a Sunday title chance. Otherwise, the championship battle will roll on to Portimao.

Yamaha out

Yamaha will not be participating in this weekend’s Qatar MotoGP due to ‘existing company-wide travel restrictions’.

The decision means Fabio Quartararo and factory Monster team-mate Alex Rins, plus Pramac riders Jack Miller and Augusto Fernandez (replacing the injured Toprak Razgatlioglu) will all be missing from round 20 of the season.

Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Qatar MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

A statement issued last Sunday evening at Sepang said that the decision ‘reflects Yamaha’s assessment of the information currently available and is independent of the measures implemented by MotoGP Group and the event organizer.’

Yamaha added that it ‘remains fully committed to MotoGP and looks forward to returning to competition at the Portuguese Grand Prix’.

Jake Dixon gets Honda MotoGP debut

The four Yamaha riders are not the only competitors who will miss the Qatar Grand Prix.

Gresini’s Alex Marquez is absent due to recent surgery, while HRC’s Joan Mir is again sidelined by fatigue-related vision issues. Marquez is replaced by Iker Lecuona and Mir by Honda WorldSBK rider Jake Dixon.

Jake Dixon.
Jake Dixon.
© Gold and Goose

 

Dixon previously made a pair of MotoGP starts for Petronas Yamaha SRT in 2021, during his Moto2 career.

Back in action

Aprilia riders Jorge Martin and Raul Fernandez, who withdrew from Sepang due to injuries, plus Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer, who broke his hand at Mandalika, are back on track for MotoGP’s only night race.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Pedro Acosta
Aprilia
Ducati
MotoGP
Losail International Circuit, Qatar, MotoGP night race
Qatar
2026 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Sprint Race Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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