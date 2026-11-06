Aprilia provides Jorge Martin update after Qatar MotoGP practice return

Jorge Martin’s physical condition appears to be going in the right direction

Martin looks to be trending in the right direction physically
Martin looks to be trending in the right direction physically
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia boss Paolo Bonora gave an encouraging, but cautious, update on Jorge Martin’s physical condition following his return to action in FP1 at the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix.

The 2024 world champion was cleared to compete this weekend in Qatar on Friday morning, having missed the Malaysian Grand Prix due to a wrist fracture.

Now 44 points behind Marc Marquez, Martin must not let the Ducati rider outscore him by 30 points this weekend to keep the championship battle alive.

Martin was fifth at the end of FP1 in Qatar, 0.734s off the pace set by Marquez.

Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“We have to be very careful”

Speaking during the opening practice session in Qatar, Bonora told the MotoGP world feed that Martin’s physical condition was much better compared to Sepang, but urged caution.

“Yeah, it seems better, but we have to be very careful because we need more time to have him at his 100% physical condition,” he said.

“But at the moment, it seems to be that the change of direction is quite better compared to the previous race.

“He is still fighting on the hard braking. Luckily here, there is not a lot of places where he has to push a lot in braking.

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“But, in the end, it’s too early to say something more clear.

“So, it’s necessary to wait. We have to take him in a very calm way. And we said clearly, ‘Take your time’, because we do not have to take risks at all.”

Martin completed 15 laps in FP1, stringing five together during his second run.

In FP1 at Sepang, Martin could only complete two flying laps consecutively.

“We will never give up”

Jorge Martin, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Martin has largely written off his hopes of winning the title, but says he will keep pushing until it is completely over.

Bonora echoed these sentiments.

“We have, until the numbers no longer give us the possibility, we will never give up,” he said.

“We want to keep the championship open. We know we have our chance to do something.

“In the past, already, Jorge won here. We know that Marco [Bezzecchi] did an unbelievable job this year - a step forward compared to last year.

“So, we all are going to look forward to having a positive weekend, but keeping our feet on the ground without any expectations at all because we know about the physical situation of Jorge.

“But we have to be pragmatic and still work as we are used to doing.”

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Jorge Martin
Aprilia Racing
Aprilia provides Jorge Martin update after Qatar MotoGP practice return
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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