Jorge Martin's Qatar MotoGP medical pushed back to Friday

Title contender Jorge Martin must wait until Friday for a medical review before attempting a Qatar MotoGP return.

Jorge Martin passes medical check for Qatar MotoGP return
Jorge Martin passes medical check for Qatar MotoGP return
© Gold and Goose

While Fermin Aldeguer and Raul Fernandez were officially passed fit to return to MotoGP action on Thursday in Qatar, injured title contender Jorge Martin will undergo a medical review tomorrow.

No reason for the delay was given by Aprilia, which confirmed only that Martin - who is present at the Lusail circuit - would be reviewed by MotoGP Medical Director Dr. Angel Charte at 12:15 on Friday. The first MotoGP track session starts at 14:45.

Martin needs medical clearance before making a second attempt to return from his Phillip Island wrist injury: "I feel better, I'm doing my best. It's right that there are daily checks, but I'm optimistic. If I was fit even in Malaysia...", Martin told Sky Italia in Qatar.

The factory Aprilia star fractured his right radius bone after crashing out of a thrilling Sprint battle with title rival Marc Marquez. He received medical approval to return six days later at Sepang, but withdrew after last weekend's final practice, citing a lack of strength.

Jorge Martin watches from the Aprilia pits, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Jorge Martin watches from the Aprilia pits, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marquez went on to inflict close to maximum punishment on Martin by claiming second in the Sprint and victory in the Malaysian Grand Prix.

That has also put Ducati's reigning World Champion within reach of clinching the title in Qatar.

To keep his championship hopes alive, Martin cannot afford to lose more than 29 points to Marquez this weekend. In other words, eight points for Martin will be enough to delay Marquez's title celebrations even if the Ducati rider wins both races.

Martin also has the runner-up spot to consider, with team-mate Marco Bezzecchi closing to within 23 points with three rounds remaining.

Aprilia meanwhile is now eight points behind Ducati in the constructors' championship.

MotoGP title chase after the Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP title chase after the Malaysian MotoGP.
© Peter McLaren

Martin has bad memories of last April's Qatar round, the scene of his belated Aprilia race debut after missing pre-season testing and the opening three rounds due to injury.

The then-reigning world champion fell in front of Fabio di Giannantonio during the Grand Prix, suffering eleven rib fractures and lung damage that ruled him out of the next seven rounds.

Meanwhile, Marc Marquez won both races from pole position.

Raul Fernandez, Fermin Aldeguer fit

Fellow Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez and Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer have been officially cleared to return this weekend.

Both riders suffered injuries at Mandalika.

Fernandez fractured his finger during a tangle with Marco Bezzecchi at the start of the Sprint, but still managed runner-up in the grand prix before withdrawing from Phillip Island and Sepang. 

Gresini Ducati's Aldeguer required surgery after breaking his hand when he fell on the opening lap in Indonesia, then sat out Phillip Island and Sepang.

Tags:

Jorge Martin
Marc Marquez
Aprilia
Aprilia Racing
Qatar
MotoGP
Jorge Martin's Qatar MotoGP medical pushed back to Friday
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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