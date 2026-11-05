Fermin Aldeguer gets Qatar MotoGP green light

Fermin Aldeguer passes a medical check ahead of his MotoGP return in Qatar this weekend.

Fermin Aldeguer returns to MotoGP in Qatar as Iker Lecuona replaces Alex Marquez
Fermin Aldeguer returns to MotoGP in Qatar as Iker Lecuona replaces Alex Marquez
© Gold and Goose

Fermin Aldeguer has been passed fit for a MotoGP return in Qatar this weekend.

The Gresini rider suffered his latest injury setback of the season when he crashed at Mandalika and fractured his right hand.

The injury appeared to occur when he struck the ground in frustration.

It was the third significant injury for Aldeguer this year, having missed pre-season testing and the opening Thai round due to a fractured femur, then been sidelined for three races following a fractured vertebra at Assen.

Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Before the start of the flyaways, Aldeguer also underwent surgery to remove some of the metalwork in his left leg.

The Spaniard was replaced for the last two rounds by WorldSBK star Iker Lecuona, who will continue at Gresini in Qatar, this time back on the factory-spec GP26 in place of Alex Marquez.

Marquez recently underwent surgery to remove metalwork from his collarbone and hand, as well as a procedure on his right shoulder.

Injured Aprilia riders Jorge Martin and Raul Fernandez are also expected to be passed fit to return this weekend.

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Fermin Aldeguer gets Qatar MotoGP green light
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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