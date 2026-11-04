Pedro Acosta crew chief reveals “part I think is astonishing” about KTM MotoGP star

Pedro Acosta’s crew chief Paul Trevathan has pointed out what he thinks is most “astonishing” about the Spaniard.

Paul Trevathan speaks to Pedro Acosta on the grid before a MotoGP race.
Paul Trevathan speaks to Pedro Acosta on the grid before a MotoGP race.
© Gold & Goose

Pedro Acosta continues to impress in MotoGP, a second place in Sepang last weekend proving another solid performance from the Ducati-bound KTM rider.

The Murcian has been on the podium in four of the last six races and sits fourth in the standings on 295 points, putting him six places and 161 points ahead of the next-best KTM rider: Enea Bastianini.

Throughout Acosta’s career he has been regarded as one of the most naturally talented riders in grand prix racing, but also as one who is able to adapt himself and learn from others, as well as from his own mistakes.

“This is the part that I think is astonishing,” said his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing crew chief Paul Trevathan, when asked by TNT Sports after the race in Malaysia if the speed at which the Murcian learns is the part that impresses him most.

Pedro Acosta, Paul Trevathan, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, Paul Trevathan, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“His adaptation also. 

“He trains on many different bikes – motocross, flat track, trials, enduro and stuff. He sends me pictures where he’s crashed and a hand grip’s come off and he just keeps riding for the whole day. 

“This adaptation that he always puts himself through, of always changing everything around, I think that’s a part that I always find really impressive. 

“Our bikes, we can go fast on it but you have to put everything together, and how he finds a way to do that throughout a weekend – sometimes frustrated of course, sometimes not understanding – but how he finds a way to get the most out of the package every week is the outstanding part.”

Trevathan added: “He’s out-performing the package, let’s not be stupid, this is clear. 

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“It shows also for other riders that if you keep working hard and keep trying to understand what you have and how you use it, then it’s not always the bike. 

“When you get to the sharp end it’s a bit frustrating, but he’s making us look good.”

Tags:

Pedro Acosta
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Pedro Acosta crew chief reveals “part I think is astonishing” about KTM MotoGP star
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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