Marc Marquez takes a dominant victory in a sweltering 2026 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, setting up a mathematical title chance in Qatar next weekend.

Marquez got the better of brother and pole starter Alex Marquez in the opening turns and controlled the race thereafter.

Sprint winner Pedro Acosta eventually found a way past Alex's Gresini Ducati for second.

Meanwhile, the battling Aprilias of Marco Bezzecchi and Ai Ogura collided in the closing laps. Bezzecchi's day got even worse when he made a last-lap mistake and gifted fifth to Enea Bastianini.

2026 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 20 laps 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +4.172s 3 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +5.955s 4 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +6.759s 5 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +10.896s 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +11.259s 7 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +17.724s 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +17.79s 9 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +23.729s 10 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +25.097s 11 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +25.826s 12 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +27.063s 13 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +32.96s 14 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +34.597s 15 Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +38.446s 16 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +43.327s Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)

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* Rookie

Warm-up:

Marc Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

World championship leader and Sprint runner-up Marc Marquez waited in the pits until halfway through the ten-minute MotoGP warm-up before taking to the track at Sepang.

But the Ducati star, saving strength for this afternoon's grand prix, then went straight to the top, finishing almost half a second clear of brother Alex Marquez.

Alex, who qualified on pole but crashed out of the early Sprint lead, was a fraction quicker than KTM's Saturday winner Pedro Acosta.

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All riders used the soft rear tyre this morning, with Franco Morbidelli the only faller...

2026 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1'58.902s 3/3 339k 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.486s 4/4 340k 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.503s 3/5 333k 4 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.669s 4/5 334k 5 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.728s 4/5 332k 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.735s 3/5 335k 7 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.768s 3/5 334k 8 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.780s 3/5 332k 9 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.836s 5/5 334k 10 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.867s 4/5 335k 11 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.876s 3/5 336k 12 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.909s 4/5 339k 13 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.914s 3/5 334k 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.992s 2/5 333k 15 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.057s 4/5 331k 16 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.131s 4/5 333k 17 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.205s 2/5 329k 18 Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +1.242s 3/5 330k 19 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +1.729s 3/5 328k 20 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +10.440s 2/2 330k

* Rookie

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 56.337s (2024)

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 56.337s (2024) Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 58.873s (2025)

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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Marc Marquez starts Sunday at Sepang with a 19-point lead over absent title rival Jorge Martin, who withdrew after trying to ride a week after breaking a bone in his wrist at Phillip Island.

Marquez claimed a runner-up finish behind KTM's Pedro Acosta in Saturday's damp Sprint race, but victory in today's Grand Prix would more than double his lead over Martin to 47 points.

Pole qualifier Alex Marquez will be out to make amends after crashing from the Sprint lead, while Aprilia will be looking to Marco Bezzecchi and Ai Ogura to limit the damage in both the riders' and constructors' title battle.

The six riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the Sepang Sprint. © Peter McLaren

Pecco Bagnaia (Sprint) and Alex Marquez (Grand Prix) won at Sepang last year, when the top Aprilia in the grand prix was Ai Ogura in tenth.

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Bezzecchi was then the lone Aprilia in an all-Ducati top six at the end of this year’s pre-season test, with Alex Marquez again fastest and Marc in fourth behind Fabio di Giannantonio.

Injuries and replacements

Martin's withdrawal followed fellow Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez stepping down due to ongoing issues with his finger injury in Friday practice.

Toprak Razgatlioglu is missing the remainder of the season after shoulder surgery and is replaced at Pramac by Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez.

Luca Marini and Joan Mir are both returning to action for HRC this weekend, Marini missed Phillip Island due to a virus while Mir has been undergoing treatment for fatigue issues since Misano.