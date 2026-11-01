Marc Marquez eases to Sepang MotoGP win to set up Qatar title chance

Marc Marquez can win the world championship in Qatar after dominating the Malaysian GP

Marquez won the Malaysian Grand Prix
Marquez won the Malaysian Grand Prix
© Gold and Goose

Ducati’s Marc Marquez has earned his first match point in the 2026 MotoGP championship battle after dominating Sunday’s Malaysian Grand Prix to extend his standings lead.

The factory Ducati rider cruised to his seventh victory of the season on his factory Ducati to extend his championship lead to 44 points over the absent Jorge Martin.

That gap now means Marquez will go to Qatar with his first opportunity to score his eighth MotoGP world title.

He beat the field by over four seconds over KTM’s Pedro Acosta, while polesitter Alex Marquez faded to third on the Gresini Ducati.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi’s title hopes look even more remote after being beaten to fifth by Tech3 KTM’s Enea Bastianini.

Marc Marquez seized the holeshot from second on the grid ahead of his younger brother Alex Marquez.

The Gresini rider used his better speed through the Turn 3 right-hander to set up an overtake into Turn 4.

But Alex Marquez ran wide at the apex and let Marc Marquez come back through into a lead he would never cede.

By the start of lap five, Marquez was half a second clear of the pack behind as he controlled his pace in the excruciatingly hot conditions.

Start, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Start, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

At the start of lap 10, that advantage had grown to 1.5s as Alex Marquez and KTM’s Acosta battled for second.

Acosta made a move stick on Alex Marquez at Turn 9 on the 10th tour, but it was too late for him to mount any pressure on the Ducati rider ahead of him.

Marquez took the chequered flag 4.172s clear of Acosta, while Alex Marquez completed the podium.

Ai Ogura was fourth for Trackhouse Aprilia after surviving late contact with a fading Bezzecchi at Turn 2.

Bezzecchi’s day got even worse on the last lap when he was overtaken by Bastianini for fifth.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marquez’s championship lead is now 44 over Martin, who is out with injury, while Bezzecchi is 67 adrift.

Luca Marini was seventh for Honda, with VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio a distant eighth ahead of KTM’s Brad Binder and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli.

Fabio Quartararo was the leading Yamaha in 11th ahead of team-mate Alex Rins, while Pecco Bagnaia struggled to 13th on the sister factory Ducati.

Bagnaia was 32.9s behind team-mate Marc Marquez at the chequered flag.

A technical issue ruled LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco out late on, while team-mate Diogo Moreira crashed.

Joan Mir (Honda) pulled out due to illness, while Pramac Yamaha stand-in Augusto Fernandez crashed on the second lap.

Full 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix results

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Marc Marquez
Ducati Lenovo Team
Marc Marquez eases to Sepang MotoGP win to set up Qatar title chance
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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