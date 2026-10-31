Alex Marquez: Rain played no part in costly Sepang MotoGP Sprint crash

Alex Marquez says rain was not to blame for his crash from the lead of the Sepang MotoGP Sprint.

Alex Marquez crashed out of the lead of the Sepang MotoGP Sprint.
Alex Marquez crashed out of the lead of the Sepang MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold & Goose

Alex Marquez’s crash out of the lead in the Sepang MotoGP Sprint was not caused by rain, he says.

Marquez, who started from pole, led the opening stages of the 10-lap Malaysian MotoGP Sprint ahead of Ai Ogura, but fell at turn 13 on the second lap, costing himself a potential victory.

Rain was falling to some extent throughout the Sprint, almost in its entirety, but it was not the cause of the costly low-side for Gresini Racing’s lead rider.

“I didn’t crash because of the rain; it was a really small mistake,” said Alex Marquez after the Sepang Sprint, as reported by GPOne.

Alex Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Alex Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“But with this heat and so little grip, it takes next to nothing. Everything was so close to the limit that even the slightest mistake can cost you dearly. 

“Honestly, I didn’t expect to crash in that corner. Maybe I was too confident after this morning’s pole position, maybe I was a bit too optimistic.

“I raced with my heart instead of my head. That’s all. 

“A small mistake that cost us the chance to fight for the win until the very end.”

Although he didn’t expect to crash there, Marquez admitted that turns 13 and 14 are the worst on the circuit at the moment for the track surface, which is breaking up in several places.

Alex Marquez leads Ai Ogura, Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Marquez leads Ai Ogura, Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose

“It’s true that the spot where I crashed is probably the most critical corner in terms of track conditions,” he said, “the one where you’re pushing the limit the most. 

“But that’s just how it is. Tomorrow we’ll just have to try to handle that spot better.”

Marquez also confirmed after the race that he is considering surgery next week on his right shoulder, which was injured in his Catalunya crash with Pedro Acosta. Surgery would mean he'd miss the Qatar Grand Prix, against which he has been one of the most vocal riders.

The shoulder was not damaged in this Sprint crash, though.

“It was a high-speed crash, but physically I’m fine,” the 2025 Sepang winner said, adding that the shoulder “wasn’t the reason I crashed”.

Tags:

Alex Marquez
Gresini Racing MotoGP
Alex Marquez: Rain played no part in costly Sepang MotoGP Sprint crash
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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