MotoGP riders face bans if they don’t race in Qatar, stunning report claims

A stunning new report on the Qatar Grand Prix situation claims MotoGP riders could face race bans if they do not take part in next week’s 20th round of the season.

The Spanish-language version of Motorsport is reporting that the standoff between riders and MotoGP Group over racing in Qatar has reached a striking new phase.

Over the last seven days, riders have held several meetings and expressed concerns about going to Qatar next week due to the risk of an escalation in the US war with Iran.

In recent days, numerous sources have reported that US President Donald Trump plans an intense renewal of attacks on Iran following the 3 November mid-term elections.

2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix © Gold and Goose

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World governments are updating travel advice to warn against unnecessary trips to the Gulf region.

However, this isn’t a strong enough threat level for MotoGP to cancel the race without incurring financial costs, as travel to the region has not been banned by any country yet.

MotoGP bosses now pressuring riders

The MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, postponed from its April slot due to the war in Iran, is due to take place on 6-8 November.

Thus, Trump’s planned strikes on Iran could see the Gulf region plunged into chaos with MotoGP on-site in Doha.

Crash understands riders are going to hold off as long as possible before travelling to Qatar because of the uncertainty.

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It’s understood they may not arrive until Thursday, potentially forcing a change to MotoGP’s pre-event press conference plans.

It’s also known that only DAZN will be on-site from the pool of TV broadcasters, with the rest electing for remote reporting, while VR46 has confirmed some of its team personnel will not be travelling.

MotoGP Group chief Carlos Ezpeleta travelled to Qatar earlier this week to seek assurances from the race organisers about staging the grand prix.

And it now seems that the championship is exerting maximum pressure on the largely unified rider group to make sure they are in Qatar for the race.

Lusail circuit, Qatar. © Gold and Goose

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According to Motorsport's Oriol Puidgemont, MotoGP may start issuing sporting sanctions to riders who do not take part in the Qatar Grand Prix for any reason other than injury.

The publication also claims riders could be banned from the Portuguese and Valencia Grands Prix if they fail to show up in Qatar.

What other sporting sanctions are being considered is unclear.

Have hopes of a riders’ union been crushed?

This extreme response from the championship comes as the riders appear closer than ever to forming an official union.

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Until now, only the teams and the manufacturers have official bodies, with whom MotoGP holds contracts.

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The riders are, essentially, just paid employees with little-to-no power in shaping the championship at any level.

Fundamentally, a riders’ union would not be received well by MotoGP, as it would likely raise roadblocks against its various growth initiatives.

Riders were not given a say in the recent introduction of sprint qualifying for 2027, and have been strong-armed into attending more promotional events under threat of penalties.

This latest move from the championship, as well as sparing it the financially negative impact of losing the Qatar Grand Prix, does also feel like a genuine attempt at killing the idea of a riders’ union to such a degree that they will not try to form one again any time soon.

MotoGP riders. © Gold and Goose

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Whether that works or not depends on the resolve of the riders.

If the majority of them decide they won’t travel to Qatar, MotoGP will have a hard time sanctioning all dissenters without it causing an extremely damaging PR backlash.