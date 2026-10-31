Why Pecco Bagnaia was “lucky” with the rain in Sepang MotoGP sprint

Pecco Bagnaia says the rain was a help to him in the Sepang MotoGP sprint

Pecco Bagnaia was sixth in the Sepang sprint
Pecco Bagnaia was sixth in the Sepang sprint
© Gold and Goose

Pecco Bagnaia says he was “lucky” there were spots of rain during the MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix sprint because of how bad his tyre wear was on his Ducati.

The double world champion had hoped to put on a stronger showing so far this weekend, given his previous record at Sepang.

But he could do no better than 10th on the grid after coming through Q1, before finishing 8.3s from the lead in sixth in the 10-lap sprint.

Bagnaia won the sprint at Sepang last year, having claimed pole despite coming through Q1.

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“I had to row the impossible”

The Italian explained afterwards that he ran out of rear tyre after just three laps, which made the intermittent rainfall “lucky” for him.

“I was lucky the rain started falling because on the third lap I ran out of rear tyre and had to row the impossible,” Bagnaia told Sky Italy.

“We did well to get a good start, a good first braking point where I managed to get quite far ahead, and then from there I tried everything I could to follow the riders in front of me, but I couldn't, I couldn't, I ran wide and I used up the rear tyre way too much considering how long it usually lasts.

“So it's a shame. But sixth is definitely better than the results we've been getting lately, so we'll work on that.”

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“I know what I can do”

Bagnaia explained that he is spinning his rear tyre too much in the corners compared to other Ducati riders, so they are not experiencing the same wear issue he is.

“Compared to all the other Ducati riders, what we can clearly see from the data is that from the moment I start leaning the bike into the corner, the rear starts to slide and doesn't stop sliding until I'm completely straight out of it,” he explained.

“So, it's a total lack of grip, and this leads to excessive rear tyre wear and doesn't allow me to ride as I'd like.

“There are a lot of lean corners, especially on a track like this, and never being able to lean makes it even more difficult.

“Add to that the fact that tyre wear is high here, and a tyre that lasts a little longer on others lasts three laps on us.”

Bagnaia looks no closer to ending his winning drought dating back to last year’s Japanese Grand Prix.

“At this point, it doesn't matter,” he said in response to his circuit lap record still standing from 2024.

“I know exactly what I'm capable of, and I demonstrated it last year in Japan. After that, we know we're not in a position to do the same.”

Tags:

Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati Lenovo Team
Why Pecco Bagnaia was “lucky” with the rain in Sepang MotoGP sprint
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP News
MotoGP riders’ opinions split on “necessary” back-to-back races
Raul Fernandez passes Johann Zarco, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia calls Sepang MotoGP sector deficit “ridiculous” after missing Q2
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez gives telling answer about Jorge Martin after Sepang MotoGP practice
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Friday Practice Results
Marc Marquez, Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez dominates Sepang FP1, injured Jorge Martin returns
Marc Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Jack Miller explains Pramac "miscommunication" after pit stop meltdown in Sepang sprint
1m ago
Jack Miller, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Why Pecco Bagnaia was “lucky” with the rain in Sepang MotoGP sprint
11m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez could skip Qatar MotoGP amid surgery reports
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP winner questions initial decision to let Jorge Martin ride at Sepang
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta wins rain-hit Sepang MotoGP sprint after Alex Marquez crash
2h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest MotoGP news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP Sprint winners' list after Sepang
2h ago
Pedro Acosta chases Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2026 Sepang MotoGP race
3h ago
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, qualifying, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin stopped due to "big risk" at Malaysian MotoGP, expects Marc Marquez maximum
4h ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez's first words after Jorge Martin withdraws from Malaysian MotoGP
5h ago
Marc Marquez, qualifying, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Aprilia explains Jorge Martin's Sepang MotoGP withdrawal, Qatar plans
5h ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.