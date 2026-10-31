Why Pecco Bagnaia was “lucky” with the rain in Sepang MotoGP sprint

Pecco Bagnaia says he was “lucky” there were spots of rain during the MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix sprint because of how bad his tyre wear was on his Ducati.

The double world champion had hoped to put on a stronger showing so far this weekend, given his previous record at Sepang.

But he could do no better than 10th on the grid after coming through Q1, before finishing 8.3s from the lead in sixth in the 10-lap sprint.

Bagnaia won the sprint at Sepang last year, having claimed pole despite coming through Q1.

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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“I had to row the impossible”

The Italian explained afterwards that he ran out of rear tyre after just three laps, which made the intermittent rainfall “lucky” for him.

“I was lucky the rain started falling because on the third lap I ran out of rear tyre and had to row the impossible,” Bagnaia told Sky Italy.

“We did well to get a good start, a good first braking point where I managed to get quite far ahead, and then from there I tried everything I could to follow the riders in front of me, but I couldn't, I couldn't, I ran wide and I used up the rear tyre way too much considering how long it usually lasts.

“So it's a shame. But sixth is definitely better than the results we've been getting lately, so we'll work on that.”

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“I know what I can do”

Bagnaia explained that he is spinning his rear tyre too much in the corners compared to other Ducati riders, so they are not experiencing the same wear issue he is.

“Compared to all the other Ducati riders, what we can clearly see from the data is that from the moment I start leaning the bike into the corner, the rear starts to slide and doesn't stop sliding until I'm completely straight out of it,” he explained.

“So, it's a total lack of grip, and this leads to excessive rear tyre wear and doesn't allow me to ride as I'd like.

“There are a lot of lean corners, especially on a track like this, and never being able to lean makes it even more difficult.

“Add to that the fact that tyre wear is high here, and a tyre that lasts a little longer on others lasts three laps on us.”

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Bagnaia looks no closer to ending his winning drought dating back to last year’s Japanese Grand Prix.

“At this point, it doesn't matter,” he said in response to his circuit lap record still standing from 2024.

“I know exactly what I'm capable of, and I demonstrated it last year in Japan. After that, we know we're not in a position to do the same.”