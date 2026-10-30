Marc Marquez gives telling answer about Jorge Martin after Sepang MotoGP practice

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez says “I don’t care” about Jorge Martin’s injury situation because the 2026 title is now “in my own hands”, and that’s his focus.

Aprilia’s Martin fractured his wrist in a crash last weekend during the Australian Grand Prix sprint while battling Marquez for the win.

Marquez was able to take a 10-point lead in the standings, though he was stopped from extending this when Sunday’s race was cancelled due to poor weather.

Martin has been cleared to race this weekend at the Malaysian Grand Prix, but is not guaranteed to continue the weekend after pulling out of Friday afternoon’s Practice.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“The weekend can change; we have to stay calm”

The 2024 world champion’s injury has handed Marquez a golden opportunity to win his eighth world title, having at one stage been 102 points behind due to his own injury woes.

But the situation with Martin is not his primary focus and feels his title ambitions fully rest in his hands, rather than in the misfortune of his rival.

“Yes, I don’t care,” he told the media, as reported by Motorsport, on Friday after topping Practice.

“I’m in a position in the championship that’s in my own hands, so I’m trying to get as close as possible to 37 points.

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“We see that Ducati is also working well here with Alex [Marquez] and [Fabio] Di Giannantonio, so we’ll see.

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“But it’s only Friday. As we’ve seen at many circuits this year, in Assen, in Mandalika, the weekend can change, so we have to stay calm.”

“Martin has done too much”

On Martin’s injury, Marquez didn’t want to comment much, but feels that there has been nothing wrong with MotoGP’s medical protocol in clearing him to ride.

On Thursday, Martin said he couldn’t even brush his teeth with his injured right hand.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

“I’m focused on my job,” Marquez added. “But, obviously, I’m keeping an eye on other riders.

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“I don’t know if the fracture is complete or not, but if it is, he’s already done too much.”

Marquez has always been more cautious in his approach to injuries following his serious right arm break in 2020.

Last year, he told Martin not to rush his comeback, while earlier this season he advised Red Bull Formula 1 driver Isack Hadjar to take races off to recover from a wrist injury.

Marquez was cleared to return just days after breaking his arm at Jerez in 2020, but ended up doing further damage to it and impacting his recovery longer-term.