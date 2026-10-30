Marc Marquez gives telling answer about Jorge Martin after Sepang MotoGP practice

Marc Marquez says the championship is “in my own hands” now

Marquez says the title is in his own hands now
Marquez says the title is in his own hands now
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez says “I don’t care” about Jorge Martin’s injury situation because the 2026 title is now “in my own hands”, and that’s his focus.

Aprilia’s Martin fractured his wrist in a crash last weekend during the Australian Grand Prix sprint while battling Marquez for the win.

Marquez was able to take a 10-point lead in the standings, though he was stopped from extending this when Sunday’s race was cancelled due to poor weather.

Martin has been cleared to race this weekend at the Malaysian Grand Prix, but is not guaranteed to continue the weekend after pulling out of Friday afternoon’s Practice.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“The weekend can change; we have to stay calm”

The 2024 world champion’s injury has handed Marquez a golden opportunity to win his eighth world title, having at one stage been 102 points behind due to his own injury woes.

But the situation with Martin is not his primary focus and feels his title ambitions fully rest in his hands, rather than in the misfortune of his rival.

“Yes, I don’t care,” he told the media, as reported by Motorsport, on Friday after topping Practice.

“I’m in a position in the championship that’s in my own hands, so I’m trying to get as close as possible to 37 points.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

“We see that Ducati is also working well here with Alex [Marquez] and [Fabio] Di Giannantonio, so we’ll see.

“But it’s only Friday. As we’ve seen at many circuits this year, in Assen, in Mandalika, the weekend can change, so we have to stay calm.”

“Martin has done too much”

On Martin’s injury, Marquez didn’t want to comment much, but feels that there has been nothing wrong with MotoGP’s medical protocol in clearing him to ride.

On Thursday, Martin said he couldn’t even brush his teeth with his injured right hand.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“I’m focused on my job,” Marquez added. “But, obviously, I’m keeping an eye on other riders.

“I don’t know if the fracture is complete or not, but if it is, he’s already done too much.”

Marquez has always been more cautious in his approach to injuries following his serious right arm break in 2020.

Last year, he told Martin not to rush his comeback, while earlier this season he advised Red Bull Formula 1 driver Isack Hadjar to take races off to recover from a wrist injury.

Marquez was cleared to return just days after breaking his arm at Jerez in 2020, but ended up doing further damage to it and impacting his recovery longer-term.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Ducati Lenovo Team
Marc Marquez gives telling answer about Jorge Martin after Sepang MotoGP practice
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP News
MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez leads Sepang MotoGP Practice after crash, Jorge Martin pulls out
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Friday Practice Results
Marc Marquez, Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez dominates Sepang FP1, injured Jorge Martin returns
Marc Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
How to watch 2026 Malaysian MotoGP free today: Live stream and start times
2026 Malaysian Grand Prix
MotoGP News
Ducati MotoGP pair against team orders as Marc Marquez nears title
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Latest News

MotoGP News
MotoGP riders critical of Sepang track as surface breaking up in practice
4m ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia calls Sepang MotoGP sector deficit “ridiculous” after missing Q2
25m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Qatar MotoGP latest as US senator warns of "insane" Middle East war escalation
39m ago
Lusail circuit, Qatar.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez gives telling answer about Jorge Martin after Sepang MotoGP practice
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
PICS: Marco Bezzecchi debuts new Aprilia aero at Sepang MotoGP
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi with latest Aprilia swingarm aero, Friday, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest MotoGP news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

MotoGP News
Aprilia explains decision to withdraw Jorge Martin from Sepang MotoGP Practice
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
3h ago
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez leads Sepang MotoGP Practice after crash, Jorge Martin pulls out
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez dominates Sepang FP1, injured Jorge Martin returns
7h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin declared "fit to race", Fernandez out of Malaysian MotoGP
7h ago
Jorge Martin, FP1, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.