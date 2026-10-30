Aprilia explains decision to withdraw Jorge Martin from Sepang MotoGP Practice

Aprilia has explained why it pulled Martin from Practice at the Malaysian Grand Prix

Martin withdrew from Practice just minutes in
Martin withdrew from Practice just minutes in
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia has explained why it decided to withdraw Jorge Martin just minutes into Practice at the MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, as he battles through injury.

The 2024 world champion fractured his right wrist in a crash last Saturday during the sprint race at the Australian Grand Prix.

Martin was ruled out of Sunday’s race at Phillip Island, which was ultimately called off due to poor weather.

The Aprilia rider was cleared to ride at the Malaysian Grand Prix on Thursday, and took part in FP1, completing 12 laps. He was 20th and 1.8s off the pace.

Jorge Martin, FP1, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, FP1, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“It’s better to take no risk”

Martin was then cleared to continue riding after medical checks following FP1, though only managed a few minutes of Practice before withdrawing.

The Aprilia rider managed just three laps in the afternoon session, with team manager Paolo Bonora explaining that it’s currently “difficult for him to manage the force” on the bike.

“Together with the doctors, we decided altogether to don’t continue and wait tonight and see tomorrow morning, because at the moment, if he wants to make the lap time in the time attack, it’s difficult for him to manage the force,” Bonora told the MotoGP world feed.

“So, it’s better to take no risk absolutely. And we decided altogether, together with Dr. Charte, to not go forward in the session.”

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Martin suffered a scare going through Turn 12 on his fourth lap of the session, which led him to abandon that tour and return to pitlane.

It was after this that Martin left the back of the Aprilia garage and did not return for the remainder of the session.

But Bonora says this scare had nothing to do with Aprilia’s decision.

“No, nothing,” he added.

“We took it in a very objective way on the medical situation. So, not related to the scary situation.”

Jorge Martin, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Not clear if Martin will see out the weekend

At this stage, there has been no word on whether or not Martin will see out the remainder of the Sepang weekend.

If he does continue, he must face Q1 on Saturday morning.

The forecast is for the weather to turn from Saturday, which may help influence Martin’s decision, as wet riding will be physically less demanding for him.

Martin trails Marc Marquez by 10 points in the championship, with the Ducati rider poised to extend that after topping both sessions on Friday at Sepang.

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Jorge Martin
Aprilia Racing
Aprilia explains decision to withdraw Jorge Martin from Sepang MotoGP Practice
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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