Marco Simoncelli’s parents share emotional tribute 15 years on from his death

The parents of the late Marco Simoncelli, who was killed in a MotoGP crash 15 years ago, have shared an emotional tribute to their son on Thursday at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Marco Simoncelli made his MotoGP debut in 2010 with the Gresini Honda squad, having won the 2008 world title in the 250cc class.

He quickly built up a strong fanbase for his aggressive riding style and his larger-than-life personality, which both often rubbed his on-track rivals the wrong way.

Simoncelli stayed with Gresini for 2011 and scored his maiden podium at the Czech Grand Prix, before adding a second to his career tally at the Australian Grand Prix.

Marco Simoncelli © Gold and Goose

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But the 24-year-old’s life was tragically cut short on 23 October 2011 following a fatal incident on the second lap of the Malaysian Grand Prix.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of Simoncelli’s death.

His father, Paolo Simoncelli, created the SIC58 Squadra Corse team in memory of his late son.

On Thursday, ahead of the 2026 Malaysian Grand Prix, Simoncelli, his wife Rossella and the SIC58 squad posted a heartfelt message on social media, accompanied by pictures of the plaque placed at the corner where the crash happened.

A brief message read: “Some places hold memories that will never fade. Always with us, Marco.”

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The Sepang International Circuit holds bittersweet memories for the Simoncelli family.

The scene of Marco’s tragic accident in 2011, it was also the place where he secured the 2008 250cc world title.

Simoncelli was also nicknamed ‘SuperSic’, which is also the abbreviation of the Sepang track’s full title.

In the years since his passing, the MotoGP paddock has continued to pay tribute to Simoncelli.

The Misano World Circuit was renamed in his honour in 2012, with his hometown of Coriano close by to the race track on the Adriatic coast.

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MotoGP riders always pay a visit to the plaque placed where Simoncelli’s accident happened every time they visit Sepang to pay their respects.

Earlier this year, at the San Marino Grand Prix, Gresini Racing ran a special San Carlo-inspired livery in honour of Simoncelli as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations.