Marco Simoncelli’s parents share emotional tribute 15 years on from his death

Marco Simoncelli died 15 years ago this month

Marco Simoncelli, 2011 MotoGP season
Marco Simoncelli, 2011 MotoGP season
© Gold and Goose

The parents of the late Marco Simoncelli, who was killed in a MotoGP crash 15 years ago, have shared an emotional tribute to their son on Thursday at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Marco Simoncelli made his MotoGP debut in 2010 with the Gresini Honda squad, having won the 2008 world title in the 250cc class.

He quickly built up a strong fanbase for his aggressive riding style and his larger-than-life personality, which both often rubbed his on-track rivals the wrong way.

Simoncelli stayed with Gresini for 2011 and scored his maiden podium at the Czech Grand Prix, before adding a second to his career tally at the Australian Grand Prix.

Marco Simoncelli
Marco Simoncelli
© Gold and Goose

But the 24-year-old’s life was tragically cut short on 23 October 2011 following a fatal incident on the second lap of the Malaysian Grand Prix.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of Simoncelli’s death.

His father, Paolo Simoncelli, created the SIC58 Squadra Corse team in memory of his late son.

On Thursday, ahead of the 2026 Malaysian Grand Prix, Simoncelli, his wife Rossella and the SIC58 squad posted a heartfelt message on social media, accompanied by pictures of the plaque placed at the corner where the crash happened.

A brief message read: “Some places hold memories that will never fade. Always with us, Marco.”

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

The Sepang International Circuit holds bittersweet memories for the Simoncelli family.

The scene of Marco’s tragic accident in 2011, it was also the place where he secured the 2008 250cc world title.

Simoncelli was also nicknamed ‘SuperSic’, which is also the abbreviation of the Sepang track’s full title.

In the years since his passing, the MotoGP paddock has continued to pay tribute to Simoncelli.

The Misano World Circuit was renamed in his honour in 2012, with his hometown of Coriano close by to the race track on the Adriatic coast.

MotoGP riders always pay a visit to the plaque placed where Simoncelli’s accident happened every time they visit Sepang to pay their respects.

Earlier this year, at the San Marino Grand Prix, Gresini Racing ran a special San Carlo-inspired livery in honour of Simoncelli as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations.

Tags:

Marco Simoncelli
Marco Simoncelli’s parents share emotional tribute 15 years on from his death
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Marco Simoncelli’s birthday: “Maybe he would’ve gone beyond Valentino Rossi!”
Rossi, Simoncelli, QatarMotoGP
MotoGP News
Marco Simoncelli’s father pens heartbreaking letter: “He’s alive within us”
Simoncelli, Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP's Marco Simoncelli would have been 34 today
Default Image
MotoGP Feature
Marquez shows his two sides at Sepang
Marco Simoncelli’s parents share emotional tribute 15 years on from his death
MotoGP Gossip
MotoGP Gossip: Lorenzo: Same talent as title-winning years
Marco Simoncelli’s parents share emotional tribute 15 years on from his death
MotoGP Gossip
MotoGP Gossip: Pedrosa talks about his stem cell surgery
Marco Simoncelli’s parents share emotional tribute 15 years on from his death

Latest News

MotoGP News
Jack Miller airs frustration over Phillip Island MotoGP cancellation
2h ago
Jack Miller speaks to the Phillip Island fans, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Simoncelli’s parents share emotional tribute 15 years on from his death
4h ago
Marco Simoncelli, 2011 MotoGP season
MotoGP News
MotoGP riders “pushing everyone” for new “group” amid Qatar discussions
7h ago
Enea Bastianini speaks to the media at 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Honda MotoGP star details worrying illness effects after Phillip Island withdrawal
7h ago
Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Ducati MotoGP pair against team orders as Marc Marquez nears title
8h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest MotoGP news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi responds to ‘not true’ Ducati claims over his MotoGP title hopes
9h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Second injured Aprilia star “feels worse” after being cleared for Malaysian GP
9h ago
Raul Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, track walk. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Aprilia outlines “pragmatic” Sepang strategy for injured Jorge Martin
10h ago
Jorge Martin, wrist injury, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
MotoGP riders “united” against Qatar GP, but cancellation doubts persist
10h ago
Lusail International Circuit
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez warns Jorge Martin "will be fast" despite injury setback
10h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.