MotoGP riders “united” against Qatar GP, but cancellation doubts persist

Alex Marquez says “it looks like the GP is confirmed” to go ahead in Qatar, even if MotoGP riders are “much more united” against racing in the war-hit region.

MotoGP is due to host its Qatar Grand Prix next weekend, after it was postponed from its April slot due to the war in Iran impacting the Gulf region.

But uncertainty remains in the region, with recent reports suggesting America has warned various Arab nations to prepare for an intense renewal of hostilities between the US and Iran in the coming days.

Not only does MotoGP face safety concerns over racing in Qatar, an escalation in hostilities could close the airspace in the region, leaving the paddock stranded and jeopardising the end of the campaign.

Alex Rins, Qatar. © Gold and Goose

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“I don’t think anything has changed”

The riders held a meeting in Australia to vote on racing in Qatar, before taking demands to MotoGP Group chief Carlos Ezpeleta for assurances if the event goes ahead.

A second meeting was held on Wednesday in Kuala Lumpur between the riders, while Ezpeleta travelled to Doha to seek guarantees.

The majority of the grid are against going to Qatar.

A decision on the event going ahead is expected imminently, though Gresini’s Alex Marquez doesn’t believe anything will change despite the riders’ reservations.

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“No one knows anything; I don't think anything has changed, and it looks like the GP is confirmed,” Alex Marquez told the media, as reported by GPOne, on Thursday.

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“We're much more united; maybe not 22 of us, but many of us think the same way, and that's a really good thing.

“We're more united than ever, and I think it's a good thing for the future.

“I’m 30, and I might not get the most out of it, but I'm happy for the young people coming to MotoGP, because if we create an association, they'll benefit.”

What are others saying?

2025 Qatar MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Alex Marquez’s older brother Marc Marquez dodged a question about Qatar in the press conference, stating that he wasn’t able to say anything about the meetings.

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Pedro Acosta says he is bound by a contract to race in Qatar if the decision to run the race is given the green light.

Alex Rins’ comments have added an interesting twist in the saga, however, with the Spaniard noting on Thursday that Yamaha isn’t sure about sending anyone to Qatar.

“At the moment, Yamaha is the only manufacturer that, until yesterday, still didn't know if it would go to Qatar,” the Spaniard said.

Japanese travel advice for Qatar warns against all but essential visits to the country right now.

Arguably, the teams and manufacturers have more say with the organisers about Qatar than the riders do. If more fall in line with Yamaha’s position, that could well tip the balance.

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