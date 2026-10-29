Jorge Martin passes Sepang MotoGP medical check

Medical verdicts announced for injured title contender Jorge Martin and fellow Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez ahead of the Malaysian MotoGP.

Injured Jorge Martin cleared to ride at Sepang
Injured Jorge Martin cleared to ride at Sepang
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP title contender Jorge Martin has been given the green light to return to action in Friday practice at Sepang.

The factory Aprilia star fractured his right wrist when he crashed during a thrilling Sprint battle with title rival Marc Marquez at Phillip Island last Saturday.

The injury also ruled Martin out of Sunday's planned Australian Grand Prix.

However, the race was subsequently cancelled due to poor visibility preventing use of the medical helicopter, meaning the gap to Marquez remains at just ten points with four rounds (and 148 points) to go.

Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Meanwhile, further CT scans ruled out a suspected second fracture in Martin's forearm, while confirming the radius injury is non-displaced. 

As a result, the Spaniard abandoned plans to return to Europe and headed for Sepang, where he needed to pass Thursday's pre-event medical check.

That hurdle has now been cleared, and Martin will return to his RS-GP on Friday morning, then be reviewed after the session.

Aprilia statement: "Jorge Martin underwent a medical check today by the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Medical Team and was declared fit to take part in FP1. He will be reviewed again after that session."

Martin and Aprilia face a mammoth challenge to limit the title damage this weekend. Injury aside, Ducati has won the last four Malaysian Grands Prix, while the best Aprilia was only tenth at the chequered flag a year ago.

Jorge Martin, 2025 Sepang test.
Jorge Martin, 2025 Sepang test.
© Gold and Goose

Martin also has bad memories from his last Sepang appearance, when he suffered two accidents, the second ending in wrist fractures, at the start of 2025 pre-season testing.

The Spaniard, like Marc Marquez, missed last year's Grand Prix due to injury, then was absent again for the 2026 pre-season test due to follow-up surgery on a collarbone fracture sustained at Motegi last year.

However, team-mate Marco Bezzecchi gave Aprilia cause for hope by setting the second-fastest lap time on the final day of the Sepang test, albeit as the only non-Ducati rider in the top six.

Raul Fernandez also fit to return

Martin wasn't the only Aprilia rider declared unfit at Phillip Island, with Trackhouse's Raul Fernandez withdrawing due to his finger fracture from Mandalika. Fernandez has also passed the Thursday medical.

Trackhouse statement: "Raul Fernandez has completed his medical assessment, with the Championship medical team at Sepang and has been declared fit to ride in Free Practice 1 on Friday morning. He will then undergo a review of his condition after the session."

The seven riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the cancelled Phillip Island GP.
The seven riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the cancelled Phillip…
© Peter McLaren

HRC duo Luca Marini and Joan Mir are also returning, from illness, this weekend.

Weather forecasts predict a risk of thunderstorms throughout the Sepang event.

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Jorge Martin passes Sepang MotoGP medical check
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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