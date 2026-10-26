Podcast: Can Marc Marquez be stopped now in MotoGP title battle?

The team discuss the Australian Grand Prix on the latest Crash MotoGP Podcast

Crash MotoGP Podcast
Crash MotoGP Podcast
© Crash

Marc Marquez heads to this weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix with a 10-point lead in the MotoGP championship after a dramatic Australian Grand Prix.

Just two points split Marquez and Jorge Martin coming into the Phillip Island weekend, with the Aprilia rider the one leading the way.

But that was overturned in shocking fashion on Saturday during the sprint race at Phillip Island.

Marquez and Martin engaged in a thrilling duel for the lead, though a crash for Martin on lap eight of 13 handed victory to the Ducati rider.

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Martin suffered a wrist fracture in the crash and is now in doubt for this weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix.

Marquez’s sprint win moved him 10 points clear in the standings, though the cancelled Sunday race at Phillip Island stopped him from extending that further.

But with just four rounds to go and no word yet on how many more races Martin may be forced to miss, the championship may well have just slipped away from him.

On the latest Crash MotoGP Podcast, Amy Reynolds is joined by Peter McLaren and Lewis Duncan to discuss whether or not the 2026 title battle is now over.

The look at whether or not Martin was forced into the mistake that led to his injury, and if this was the result of some comments Marquez made about team orders earlier in the weekend.

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The uncertainty over Qatar continues, though riders now look to be taking matters into their own hands after convening a secret meeting at Phillip Island.

Demands have now been made for assurances from MotoGP for the race to go ahead.

But time is running out for a decision.

Phillip Island’s farewell to MotoGP concluded with a disappointing Sunday, as bad weather led to the grand prix being cancelled.

While the decision to call off the race was based on safety, questions have been raised over whether this was avoidable, given forecasts earlier in the weekend.

The team give their views on this.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Podcast: Can Marc Marquez be stopped now in MotoGP title battle?
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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