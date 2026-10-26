MotoGP star thinks rain was “sign” Phillip Island “is crying for us not to leave”

Raul Fernandez believes the heavy rain at Phillip Island held a deeper meaning last weekend

Raul Fernandez thinks the rain at Phillip Island was a sign
Raul Fernandez thinks the rain at Phillip Island was a sign
© Gold and Goose

Trackhouse Aprilia MotoGP rider Raul Fernandez says the cancelled Australian Grand Prix was “a sign” that Phillip Island is “crying, begging us not to leave”.

Last Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix had to be cancelled, as heavy rain led to visibility issues that stopped the medical helicopter from flying safely.

It means Raul Fernandez will go in the history books as the last Australian Grand Prix winner at Phillip Island, following his 2025 triumph, ahead of the event’s move to Adelaide next year.

Fernandez was set to miss the race regardless, having withdrawn due to a finger injury he sustained a few weeks ago in Indonesia.

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Australian MotoGP
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“Phillip Island deserves a grand finale”

The riders completed a parade lap behind the safety car to pay tribute to the fans, though Fernandez feels Phillip Island deserved a better send-off.

Speaking to DAZN, he also believes the rain held a symbolic meaning.

“Whether I benefit from it or not, to be honest, I myself find the fact of being in Sepang difficult,” he said.

“The truth is, I believe that Australia, with this incredible track, deserves a race and a grand finale.

Pedro Acosta ahead of Iker Lecuona, 2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix, parade lap. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Pedro Acosta ahead of Iker Lecuona, 2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix, parade lap. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose

“However, I really believe in signs, and I think this is a kind of sign for us to return to this beautiful track in the future.

“It seems like it’s crying, begging us not to leave.”

“I just couldn’t do it”

Fernandez gritted his teeth through his hand injury at Mandalika to finish second in the Indonesian Grand Prix.

But the fast, flowing nature of Phillip Island took a greater toll on him than he expected.

Qualifying sixth on the grid in wet conditions, Fernandez pulled out of the sprint due to his injury and eventually withdrew from the grand prix.

“I had to completely adapt my riding style,” he added.

“However, on a track like this, it wasn’t just about riding anymore.

“It was about managing the changes in direction, and I just couldn’t do it. That was the main reason.”

Aprilia could face the Malaysian Grand Prix with just 50% of its rider line-up present, as Jorge Martin’s participation remains in doubt following a wrist injury.

Tags:

Raul Fernandez
Trackhouse MotoGP Team
MotoGP star thinks rain was “sign” Phillip Island “is crying for us not to leave”
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP Results
Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Sprint Results updated after penalties
Sprint race start, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Second Aprilia rider out of Australia MotoGP after Jorge Martin crash
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Friday Practice Results
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez tops opening Phillip Island practice, Jack Miller crashes after P1
Marc Marquez, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Bezzecchi, Fernandez deny Aprilia 'team orders' meeting at Phillip Island
Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Defending winner “will cry a little” at last Phillip Island MotoGP
Raul Fernandez, 2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta makes surprise Ducati claim ahead of 2027 MotoGP switch
6m ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP star thinks rain was “sign” Phillip Island “is crying for us not to leave”
1h ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
2026 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang: Start times and how to watch
2h ago
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Sepang MotoGP test.
MotoGP News
MotoGP chief to travel to Qatar this week as crunch decision on race looms
4h ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Yamaha's 2027 850cc MotoGP bike is “like swapping brands”
5h ago
Augusto Fernandez, 2026 Australian MotoGP.

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest MotoGP news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

MotoGP News
Jack Miller sends emotional ‘broken heart’ Australia MotoGP farewell message
5h ago
Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Why Johann Zarco thinks Honda made the right MotoGP choice between Moreira and Alonso
7h ago
Johann Zarco, Diogo Moreira.
MotoGP News
Minimum MotoGP testing plea amid ‘experts will be rookies’ warning
8h ago
Dani Pedrosa, KTM, 2026 Sepang Shakedown test.
MotoGP News
Aprilia “pissed, happy, sorry” at Phillip Island MotoGP cancellation
9h ago
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Ducati: Marc Marquez will “attack”, Martin “a hero” but Bezzecchi “can win every race”
11h ago
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Australian MotoGP.