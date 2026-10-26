MotoGP star thinks rain was “sign” Phillip Island “is crying for us not to leave”

Trackhouse Aprilia MotoGP rider Raul Fernandez says the cancelled Australian Grand Prix was “a sign” that Phillip Island is “crying, begging us not to leave”.

Last Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix had to be cancelled, as heavy rain led to visibility issues that stopped the medical helicopter from flying safely.

It means Raul Fernandez will go in the history books as the last Australian Grand Prix winner at Phillip Island, following his 2025 triumph, ahead of the event’s move to Adelaide next year.

Fernandez was set to miss the race regardless, having withdrawn due to a finger injury he sustained a few weeks ago in Indonesia.

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Australian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Phillip Island deserves a grand finale”

The riders completed a parade lap behind the safety car to pay tribute to the fans, though Fernandez feels Phillip Island deserved a better send-off.

Speaking to DAZN, he also believes the rain held a symbolic meaning.

“Whether I benefit from it or not, to be honest, I myself find the fact of being in Sepang difficult,” he said.

“The truth is, I believe that Australia, with this incredible track, deserves a race and a grand finale.

Pedro Acosta ahead of Iker Lecuona, 2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix, parade lap. Credit:… © Gold & Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“However, I really believe in signs, and I think this is a kind of sign for us to return to this beautiful track in the future.

“It seems like it’s crying, begging us not to leave.”

“I just couldn’t do it”

Fernandez gritted his teeth through his hand injury at Mandalika to finish second in the Indonesian Grand Prix.

But the fast, flowing nature of Phillip Island took a greater toll on him than he expected.

Qualifying sixth on the grid in wet conditions, Fernandez pulled out of the sprint due to his injury and eventually withdrew from the grand prix.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I had to completely adapt my riding style,” he added.

“However, on a track like this, it wasn’t just about riding anymore.

“It was about managing the changes in direction, and I just couldn’t do it. That was the main reason.”

Aprilia could face the Malaysian Grand Prix with just 50% of its rider line-up present, as Jorge Martin’s participation remains in doubt following a wrist injury.