Official: Australian MotoGP race cancelled at Phillip Island

MotoGP race cancelled

MotoGP statement: 'Due to limited visibility affecting the operation of the medical helicopter at the Red Bull Grand Prix of Australia, the MotoGP Grand Prix race has been cancelled.

'As a farewell to the Island, the MotoGP riders will do a lap behind the safety car and stop on the main straight to greet the fans.

'Pitlane will open for the farewell lap at 15:45 local time.'

New MotoGP start time, Moto2 also cancelled

2:00pm Update: Sunday's Phillip Island MotoGP race has a 'provisional' pit lane opening time of 4:00pm (5am UK), which is two hours later than scheduled, following extensive delays to Sunday's track action due to bad weather.

However, if it goes ahead, MotoGP will be the only race of the day, with the Australian Moto2 Grand Prix joining Moto3 in being officially cancelled.

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Latest MotoGP statement: 'As we wait for visibility to improve, the new provisional pitlane opening time for the MotoGP Grand Prix at the Red Bull Grand Prix of Australia is now 16:00 local time.

'Due to the delays caused by the poor visibility affecting the operation of the medical helicopter, the Moto3 and the Moto2 races have both been cancelled.'

Rain drops on Phillip Island The Final Roar sign, 2026 Australian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Moto3 race cancelled

The Australian Moto3 race has been officially cancelled due to the ongoing weather delays at Phillip Island.

New race start times for the MotoGP and Moto2 classes are expected to be issued shortly, in the 2:00pm update.

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MotoGP statement: 'Due to the delays caused by the poor visibility affecting the medical helicopter, the decision has been taken to cancel the Moto3 race at the Red Bull Grand Prix of Australia.

'Further updates regarding the provisional schedule for the MotoGP Grand Prix will be provided at 14:00 local time, as previously stated.'

Rain delay on Sunday at Phillip Island, 2026 Australian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Further delay announced, MotoGP race first

12:30pm Update: MotoGP has announced a further delay in track action until 3pm due to ongoing bad weather limiting visibility for the medical helicopter, and that MotoGP is now set to be the first race of the day.

The priority is clearly to try and hold the premier class grand prix then see if it's possible for Moto2 and perhaps Moto3 to go ahead depending on track conditions and daylight.

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Maximo Quiles has already been crowned as the 2026 Moto3 champion, but the MotoGP and Moto2 titles remain closely contested - albeit with Jorge Martin missing today's MotoGP race due to injury.

The final MotoGP to be held at the legendary Phillip Island circuit before the event moves to Adelaide was due to start at 2pm, after Moto3 and Moto2. Warm-up has already been cancelled, but riders have wet experience from Saturday's practice and qualifying.

Rain delay on Sunday at Phillip Island, 2026 Australian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

MotoGP statement: 'Poor visibility continues to affect the operation of the medical helicopter at the Red Bull Grand Prix of Australia.

'It is now confirmed there will be no track action before 3pm local time. Once track action is able to commence, the MotoGP Grand Prix will take place first.

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'The next update will be issued at 2pm.'

MotoGP warm-up cancelled

11:00am Update: MotoGP confirms that warm-up has been cancelled due to the ongoing visibility issues and that there will be no track action before 1pn local time. It's still raining heavily at the moment.

Rain delay on Sunday at Phillip Island, 2026 Australian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Further delay

10:45am Update: MotoGP has announced that an 11am start time for the delayed MotoGP warm-up at Phillip Island will not be possible due to continued visibility issues affecting the operation of the medical helicopter.

It is rumoured that the ten-minute warm-up could be cancelled entirely, and that all race action will be pushed back until this afternoon. Moto3 was scheduled to start at 11am, Moto2 at 12:15 and MotoGP at 2pm.

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Poor visibility delays Sunday's Phillip Island action

Sunday’s track action at the Australian MotoGP has been delayed due to poor visibility preventing the medical helicopter from operating at Phillip Island.

Rain delay on Sunday at Phillip Island, 2026 Australian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

After a dry Friday, showers arrived on Saturday morning but cleared in time for the afternoon Sprint race, won by Marc Marquez.

Marquez starts today with a ten-point World Championship lead over Jorge Martin, who has been ruled out after fracturing his right forearm in Saturday’s race.

However, much heavier rain is forecast for Sunday, with between 15 and 35mm expected, accompanied by strong winds and cool temperatures.

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MotoGP warm-up was scheduled for 9:40am local time, followed by the Moto3 Grand Prix at 11am and the Moto2 race at 12:15pm.

The final Australian MotoGP race at Phillip Island is due to begin at 2pm.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Australian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

However, track action is now not expected to start until around 11am local time, beginning with MotoGP warm-up.

An official MotoGP statement explained:

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MotoGP Track Action delay

'Due to reduced visibility affecting the medical helicopter’s ability to fly, track action for MotoGP at the Red Bull Grand Prix of Australia will be delayed until an expected improvement in the conditions around 11am local time.

'The first session then expected to take place will be the Warm Up session for the MotoGP class, as soon as conditions improve.

'More updates will follow once confirmed.'

The seven riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the Phillip Island Sprint. © Peter McLaren

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