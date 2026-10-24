Aprilia issues new Jorge Martin MotoGP injury update

Jorge Martin receives an encouraging scan result after Saturday's MotoGP title blow.

Jorge Martin's CT scan rules out suspected second arm fracture
Jorge Martin's CT scan rules out suspected second arm fracture
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia has confirmed Jorge Martin suffered only one fracture in his Phillip Island MotoGP Sprint crash and will not be returning to Spain, raising hopes of an earlier return to action.

The Spaniard sustained forearm injuries when he fell at high speed during a thrilling victory battle with title rival Marc Marquez in Saturday's Australian Sprint.

Initial X-rays revealed a fracture of the right radius and a suspected fracture of the right ulna, both near the wrist.

However, further scans have now ruled out the suspected second fracture, while the radius fracture is 'non-displaced ', meaning the bone remains aligned. 

Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Martin has now elected not to return to Spain for treatment.

An Aprilia statement on Sunday morning explained: Jorge Martin underwent a CT scan to assess his condition following yesterday’s injury.

“The only confirmed injury is a non-displaced fracture of the distal radius.

“Consequently, the rider will not be returning to Spain and will undergo the necessary treatment over the coming days.”

Martin's decision to remain abroad suggests he has not ruled out competing in Malaysia next weekend.

The seven riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the Phillip Island Sprint.
The seven riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the Phillip Island Sprint.
© Peter McLaren

Saturday's accident cost the 2024 champion his two-point world championship lead, with Marquez's Sprint victory putting the Ducati rider ten points clear.

Martin has already been declared unfit for Sunday's Australian Grand Prix, giving Marquez a golden opportunity to extend his advantage.

However, the start of Sunday's track action at Phillip Island has been delayed by bad weather.

Four rounds remain after Australia, starting at Sepang.

Tags:

Jorge Martin
Aprilia
MotoGP
Aprilia issues new Jorge Martin MotoGP injury update
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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