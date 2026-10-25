Injured Gresini rider to miss Malaysian MotoGP

Gresini has announced that Fermin Aldeguer will remain on the sidelines for next weekend’s Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.

Aldeguer suffered his latest injury of a punishing year when he fractured his hand at Mandalika.

The young Spaniard appeared to inflict the damage when he hit the asphalt in frustration as he slid off the track early in the Indonesian Grand Prix.

WorldSBK title runner-up Iker Lecuona, back in Gresini colours this weekend, will continue in place of Aldeguer.

Iker Lecuona, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. © Tony Goldsmith

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Aldeguer is one of five MotoGP riders set to miss Sunday’s Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island alongside Joan Mir, Luca Marini, Jorge Martin and Raul Fernandez.

HRC riders Mir and Marini and Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez are set to return at Sepang, but title contender Martin’s fitness hangs in the balance after suffering a radius fracture in Saturday’s Sprint race.

However, a suspected second fracture has been ruled out: ‘Consequently, the rider will not be returning to Spain and will undergo the necessary treatment over the coming days,’ read a Sunday morning update from Martin’s Aprilia team.

Aldeguer team-mate Alex Marquez finished runner-up to Marc after Martin crashed out of the Sprint victory battle.