Marc Marquez’s late decision to retire from MotoGP at the end of the 2026 season could have knock-on effects for the VR46 Ducati team.

Marquez was due to continue racing in 2027 and 2028 having signed a two-year renewal with Ducati earlier this year, a deal that was announced in the summer.

But his retirement, of course, rules that out, and now the Bologna brand has to fill the gap.

One of the 2027 VR46 Racing Team riders, Fermin Aldeguer or Nicolo Bulega, could be taken by the factory team to partner Pedro Acosta in Marquez’s unexpected absence.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 World Superbike season © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

This, of course, would be a nice promotion for either Aldeguer or Bulega, but it would create headaches for the VR46 team itself, which would be needing to find a replacement for one of its riders at a very late stage, with 2027’s preseason due to start on Tuesday.

VR46 boss Pablo Nieto says that, as of Friday, the Italian team’s plans are so far unchanged.

“At the moment, our project continues the same: we have the contract with Fermin [Aldeguer], we have the contract with Bulega,” Nieto told the MotoGP world feed broadcast during Practice in Valencia.

“We will see what happens this weekend. It’s going to be a tough weekend.”

Nieto added: “We have to talk with everyone, we have to see how is everything. It’s true that the riders are from Ducati, but it’s also true that we have a contract with Ducati and it’s including the riders. So, we have to talk.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2026 Qatar MotoGP © Gold and Goose

“The most important thing is that we are the factory supported team, so that means that we are working together. We cannot close anything, but we need to close.”

Nieto was asked if he would try to block either Bulega or Aldeguer from moving to the factory team.

“No,” Nieto responded. “Still very early. We didn’t talk, so of course we want the best option for us because our project is really important.

“We have sponsors, we have a lot of people that are behind this project, so we have to talk because in the end it’s really important for both of us.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s true that we are separate teams, but we are together, so we have to find a way to get the best solution for everyone.”

Pablo Nieto, VR46. © Gold and Goose

Of course, the situation is one that is going to develop and evolve very quickly, but at least during Practice Nieto admitted that there is not yet any back-up plan in place for VR46 in case either Bulega or Aldeguer is fast-tracked to the factory squad.

“Of course now, everybody, a lot of riders tried to contact me, some riders from Moto2,” Nieto said.

“That’s normal, when this kind of news arrives, everybody tries to get the best position.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Everybody knows that we have one of the best bikes, so the opportunity that is open now for a rider is clearly a big chance for them, so I understand, but at the moment we don’t have any ‘plan B’ because we don’t know yet.”