Michele Masini “can’t be more proud” of the role Gresini Ducati played in the latter part of Marc Marquez’s MotoGP career.

Marquez moved to Gresini Racing in 2024 after several tough years at Honda. He took his first win in over 1,000 days with the Italian team at Aragon that year, and the team propelled him into the factory Ducati team in 2025, where Marquez has won his ninth and 10th world titles.

After the announcement of Marquez’s retirement ahead of the FP1 session at the Valencia MotoGP, Masini admitted that he’d become overcome with emotions by the news that his former rider’s career would be ending at the end of this weekend.

“Difficult to say something,” said Masini, speaking to the MotoGP world feed broadcast during FP1.

Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“Too many emotions. It was unexpected from my side, from all our team, the Gresini team.

“But the main thing, the first words I have to say is I’m really proud that he achieved something really special, not in terms only of the results but I think in his comeback, in his life, I think he made a real example for all the athletes in the sport worldwide.

“I’m really proud of it, I’m really happy for him.”

Masini added that he could not have more pride for the role Gresini has played in the latter part of Marquez’s career.

“Can’t be more proud of that,” he said.

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Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“I think that he made history, and also he made history moving in our team back in 2024 – was unexpected at the time in 2023, so he left a big piece of our new history in Gresini Racing.

“So, nothing more to say. I’m really emotional at the moment.”

The emotions will be high in the Gresini box this weekend because, of course, it is the team of Alex Marquez, the only person Marquez told about his retirement plan after he made the decision in Japan.

“Was already emotional because we have to make the last weekend with Alex [Marquez] after four years and the last weekend with Fermin [Aldeguer] after two years,” admitted Masini.

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“But this is a big emotion added this morning with the Marc news. Now we have to keep focused on our job because we have to be fully concentrated because we have the last target to achieve: to make a big result this weekend for us, to say goodbye to each other in the best way possible.”