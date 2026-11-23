This is how to watch the 2026 Valencia MotoGP season finale, the last race of the 1000cc/Michelin era, which takes place from 27-29 November.

We’ve also listed the start times for all the MotoGP sessions below, in both local time and UK time.

MotoGP heads to Valencia with Marc Marquez newly crowed as a record-equalling eight time premier-class champion last Sunday in Portimao.

Meanwhile, Marco Bezzecchi took a career-first Sprint and Grand Prix double, on a weekend where Aprilia Racing wrapped up the teams’ title.

Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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That leaves the 2026 constructors’ crown as the last remaining MotoGP world championship to be decided this weekend.

With Aprilia just nine points ahead of Ducati, it’s a battle that will go down to the final race of the season.

There’s an even closer contest between Bezzecchi and team-mate Jorge Martin for title runner-up, with the Spaniard taking a slim two-point lead into the final round.

Neither can drop lower than third, with KTM's Pedro Acosta needing to defend a six-point advantage over Trackhouse Aprilia's Ai Ogura for fourth in the standings.

Valencia will be the final race for many riders with their current teams, while former race winners Maverick Vinales, Jack Miller, Brad Binder and Franco Morbidelli are set to compete in their final MotoGP event.

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Jack Miller, Maverick Vinales, Valencia 2025. © Gold and Goose

When is the 2026 Valencia MotoGP?

The Valencia MotoGP round runs from 27-29 November.

Two free practice sessions will be held on Friday, 27 November. Final practice, qualifying and the Sprint race are on Saturday, 28 November. Warm-up and the grand prix are on Sunday, 29 November.

What are the start times for the 2026 Valencia MotoGP?

Friday 27 November:

10:45am (local)/9:45am (UK) - MotoGP FP1

3:00pm (local)/2:00pm (UK) - MotoGP Practice

Saturday 28 November:

10:10am (local)/9:10am (UK) - MotoGP FP2

10:50am (local)/9:50am (UK) - MotoGP Qualifying

3:00pm (local)/2:00pm (UK) - MotoGP Sprint

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Sunday 29 November:

09:40am (local)/08:40am (UK) - MotoGP Warm-up

2:00pm (local)/1:00pm (UK) - MotoGP Race

2026 MotoGP world championship top ten: Points per race after Portimao. © Peter McLaren

How to watch the 2026 Valencia MotoGP?

MotoGP's official Video Pass streaming service will broadcast all of the sessions live.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €148.99 for the whole season including Timing Pass, or €139.99 for the whole season without live data.

A monthly pass costs €29.99.

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How to watch the 2026 Valencia MotoGP in the UK?

Alternatively, for UK-based fans, TNT Sports is showing every session of the Valencia MotoGP.

A subscription to TNT Sports through HBO Max starts from £27.99 per month, depending on your plans.

Like the Video Pass, every Moto2 and Moto3 session is also covered live by TNT Sports.

Crash.net provides live text updates during all MotoGP track sessions, except warm-up.