Aprilia was utterly peerless at the Portuguese Grand Prix, as it romped to a fifth RS-GP podium lockout of the campaign, with Marco Bezzecchi leading Jorge Martin and Raul Fernandez to the chequered flag.

Twelve months ago, victory for Bezzecchi at Portimao signalled what looked like being the beginning of a genuine championship tilt, as the RS-GP clearly edged ahead of the Ducati as the grid’s best bike.

A year on, Aprilia leaves Portugal with its first MotoGP world championship victory of any kind, but a dominant weekend overshadowed by the fact that a riders’ title it had no business losing was won by someone who should never have won it in the first place.

When Bezzecchi won the Italian Grand Prix in May, he held a 102-point advantage over Marc Marquez, who’d just returned from surgery on his right shoulder to correct an issue affecting his nerve.

Marc Marquez, world champion, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

As the paddock heads to Valencia this weekend for the final round of the 1000cc era, Bezzecchi is now 45 points behind the new world champion, with the best Aprilia can hope for now being a runner-up spot in the standings that will eventually fade into memory.

“It was a title we really cared about,” Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola told Sky Italy about the teams’ championship. “Thanks to all the people at Noale, to Marco and Jorge, who did a fantastic job. I feel we deserve the constructors' championship as well.”

Aprilia holds a nine-point advantage over Ducati in the constructors’ championship chase coming to Valencia. The teams’ and manufacturers’ crowns are important to the brands, but hold little weight with the riders or, indeed, fans.

The Noale-based manufacturer deserves an immense amount of credit. Aprilia returned to MotoGP in 2015 with a project that looked a lot further away from a title tilt than a decade. It wouldn’t be until 2022 when Aprilia finally won a race in MotoGP. It’s the span between Aleix Espargaro’s maiden triumph in Argentina in 2022 and now that is most impressive.

As Ducati hit its stride in the 2022 season, it really did seem unlikely that it would ever be tested through to the end of the 1000cc era. Aprilia has done what KTM, Yamaha and Honda have quite spectacularly failed to do in the same timeframe.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Portuguese MotoGP © Gold and Goose

For all of this season, Aprilia has had the better bike than Ducati. Of the seven races Marquez won on his way to his eighth world title, on only one occasion would a Ducati rider have been on the top step of the podium had he not been there. In eight of the grands prix Aprilia has won, a non-finish for the actual victor still would have resulted in an RS-GP taking top honours. With a round to go, Aprilia outpaces Ducati 10-9 in race wins.

So, how it lost the 2026 riders’ title so badly should lead to some very uncomfortable questions now.

Where Bezzecchi and Martin faltered

Inside the first five rounds, Marco Bezzecchi won three times and was second twice more. After a difficult Catalan Grand Prix, he came away with fourth place before winning next time out at Mugello. Ducati had won twice at this point, but these were somewhat circumstantial. Alex Marquez is a Jerez specialist, while Fabio Di Giannantonio prevailed in a race twice red-flagged at Barcelona.

Ducati really wouldn’t get consistent until Marc Marquez came back from surgery and started winning for himself. After Barcelona, no other Ducati rider besides new world champion Marquez took to the top step of he podium.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin’s challenge against Marquez was admirable. But he still only has one grand prix victory to his credit, which came back at Le Mans in early May. Of the 13 races where both riders actually saw the chequered flag, Martin beat Bezzecchi in just four. For the most part, Martin was never the fastest Aprilia rider - something he conceded on Sunday in Portugal.

“I found myself in that lead of the championship, but I’ve never been the best one, I’ve never been the strongest one; I think either Marco or Marc were always faster than me,” he said. “I was trying to be consistent, to get faster and faster, but this speed didn’t arrive, so I missed some victories.”

Martin’s injury-plagued season in 2025 meant he missed out on a lot of adaptation time to the RS-GP. Throughout the 2026 campaign, he was coming from a position of weakness on Fridays. That was the case in Portugal. He was seventh in qualifying and could only get as high as fifth in the sprint, before making a big step to finish second in the grand prix.

Bezzecchi’s ride to victory in Portugal, which snaps his unique streak of all of his wins being at different circuits and marked his first 37-point event of his career, was the natural order of things at Aprilia - or, at least, the way they should have been this season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

He was 3.8s clear of team-mate Martin at the chequered flag; he was 8.8s up the road from the leading Ducati, which was Fabio Di Giannantonio in fourth, and was 0.345s per lap quicker than the VR46 rider in the process. Form like that has come easy for Bezzecchi in 2026.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

But his four-weekend run of Sunday non-scores between Hungary and Germany was his undoing. The Hungary tangle instigated by Martin was unfortunate, but the sprint crash and subsequent suspension for hitting a marshal at Brno was all his own doing. As were the fall at Assen and the qualifying crash in Germany that left him with a knee injury that hindered the remainder of his year.

The Brno incident was an early indicator of how well Bezzecchi could cope with the pressure he faced battling Marquez for a title; the crash out of the lead at Misano while running ahead of the Ducati rider was undeniable proof.

He wasn’t the only one. As crunch time came, Martin let the occasion get the better of him at Phillip Island and suffered a wrist injury as a consequence.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, Aprilia had the best bike, but the rider made the difference in the 2026 title battle. And that was Ducati’s biggest advantage.

What Aprilia management got wrong

Marco Bezzecchi, Massimo Rivola, Sprint, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

But blame can’t fully lie at the feet of Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin. This was also Aprilia management’s first time trying to chart its team through a championship battle. And, inevitably, there are going to be tough lessons, like the Brno incident or the Barcelona fallout between Martin and Raul Fernandez.

The biggest doubt that hangs over Aprilia management’s head now is whether or not it’s capable of making hard decisions.

The subject of team orders became a big talking point as the title battle wore on. Marquez and Ducati’s view on it was that if you are faster, you don’t need them. Whether this comment rankled Aprilia is unclear, but at no point did it publicly lay out any instructions for its riders. And this was a mistake.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

While Bezzecchi was overall the fastest Aprilia rider, Martin was the most likely to beat Marquez in the championship. The decision not to swap Martin into second ahead of Fernandez remains baffling. The extra four points that would have given Martin would have pushed him six clear of Marquez going to Phillip Island.

Had Marquez still been on course to win the sprint in Australia, Martin may have been happier to stay more cautious and try to defend second from Alex Marquez. In that scenario, Martin still leads the championship by three points going to Malaysia. Who knows where the title fight would be at now had that been the case.

Show Acast Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Ifs and buts don’t count for much. But a tougher approach to decision-making from Aprilia management would have given Martin more options to play with in a title battle that was finely poised, as it was just a few weeks ago heading to Australia.

Ducati has made those tough calls in the past: there were the ‘mapping 8’ messages to Jorge Lorenzo in 2017, and the instructions in 2022 to all Ducati riders when Pecco Bagnaia was going for the title. Whether the riders listened or not is another matter, but not having the option on the table was wrong.

As the Portuguese GP wore on and Marquez was dropping into a potentially dangerous position, it appeared as if Rivola did have a conversation about potentially moving Bezzecchi out of the way to let Martin past and keep the fight going to Valencia. Diogo Moreira’s late crash would have made that redundant anyway.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The fact is, though, a few laps from the end of the Portimao race was not the time to finally have those talks.