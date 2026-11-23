Jack Miller has called Marc Marquez “an absolute freak” after winning the 2026 MotoGP title from a points deficit of 102 at one stage this season.

The factory Ducati rider finished eighth in last Sunday’s Portuguese Grand Prix to be crowned MotoGP world champion for an eighth time in his career.

It marked the Spaniard’s second successive title with Ducati, while coming after he overturned the largest points deficit in history to beat Aprilia duo Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.

Marquez now also moves level on eight MotoGP titles with Giacomo Agostini.

Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“Anything is possible in MotoGP”

Pramac Yamaha rider Miller says Marquez’s championship victory this season shows “anything is possible” in MotoGP, while branding the Spaniard “a freak” for his achievement.

“I mean, it’s amazing,” he told the official MotoGP website.

“Obviously, after the comeback through injury last year already was a feat on its own.

“And then to back it up again this year, the guy is an absolute freak.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“I’m stoked for him.

“Honestly, even with the injury this year and the points deficit he had, it just shows you that anything is possible these days in MotoGP.”

Marquez recently sent a heartfelt message to Miller during his final Australian Grand Prix, where he admitted he used to “hate” the four-time MotoGP winner because his rivalry in Moto3 with Alex Marquez.

“He deserves everything”

Alex Marquez has been by his older brother’s side for all of world title success, and was part of Ducati’s celebrations on Sunday at Portimao.

Marc Marquez, world champion, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Reflecting on Marc Marquez’s eighth world title, the Gresini rider said: “Yeah, it was super nice to see Marc.

“I think he did the race that he was needing to just take care, to not take unnecessary risk, and he had everything under control.

“So, happy for this. This is the eighth title in MotoGP, 10th in his career.

“So, really happy for him. He deserves it; he deserves everything, and I’m really proud of him.”